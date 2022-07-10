[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Some ... different ... Bills questions as camp nears

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 10, 2022

Bills Mailbag: It's the middle of July, and you had some different questions

The first training camp practice of the 2022 Buffalo Bills football season is now just two weeks away. And while the excitement of a season with Super Bowl expectations is growing, we are at the point in the NFL calendar when there's really – really – not much going on.

Rosters around the league are pretty set. That's especially true for the Bills. And so, there aren't too many questions that haven't been answered at some point this offseason when it comes to the Bills.

But The News' mailbag rolls on ... and your questions of Katherine Fitzgerald this week really highlight the fact that it was a slow news week and you're ready to get the season underway.

Sure, there are real football questions about storylines to watch at camp and the strength of the AFC East as it compares to other divisions. But have you ever wondered about feline fear of cucumbers, or why the Bills don't have a team dog?

Have you ever wondered who the best cornhole player on the team is?

Well, we've got the mailbag for you.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

10 Bills with the most to prove in 2022: Whether it be contract status, a desire to take on a bigger role or a determination to hold off Father Time, here is Jay Skurski's list of 10 players with the most to prove in 2022. Read more

Legislators shut out of talks over community benefits: From Sandra Tan: County legislators say they've had enough of being shut out of talks over a community benefits agreement in the Bills' $1.4 billion stadium deal that includes $850 million in public funding. "I'm unclear as to really why the county executive is reluctant to just convene a meeting and get feedback," one said. Read more

Who wins the punter competition? Certainly, Matt Araiza should be viewed as the favorite for the job. But make no mistake, this will be a competition, as Jay Skurski explores in the final installment of our 10 part series on questions facing the Bills ahead of training camp. Read more

Part 9 of 10 in our series of questions asked: What should the Bills expect from Greg Rousseau in Year 2? Katherine Fitzgerald had the story. Read more

Kid intercepts Josh Allen pass at American Century Golf Championship: Allen tossed footballs to fans at various points in the event. He had his eyes on a fan with a straw hat near the rope line, but a nearby kid had the pass scoped out and had other ideas. Read more

Avid Bills fan weaves Super Bowl pick into NHL draft analysis: Meghan Chayka, a pioneer in hockey analytics, made her debut as an ESPN NHL draft analyst Thursday. Rivaling her love for data and new ways to interpret the game is her long-standing passion for the Buffalo Bills. Read more

Former Bill Stevie Johnson co-authors children's book: The book, "There’s Always a Way with Stevie J!," has a companion coloring book and is based on Johnson's trademark "Handle Biz, Have Fun" slogan and teaches kids about overcoming obstacles. “I felt like if the world is going to change, it’s going to start with the youth,” Johnson said. Read more

Sunday Ticket heading to a stream near you: From CNBC: The National Football League plans to select a streaming service as its new Sunday Ticket partner and will choose a winner by the fall, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday. Read more

Baker Mayfield could be good ... or too little, too late: From The Ringer: "The Mayfield trade looks decent in a vacuum. But when combined with the Panthers’ recent history of reclamation projects at QB, it only exposes the franchise’s lack of a plan." Read more

