[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Should you worry about the Josh Allen preseason hype?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 12, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Should fans be worried about all the preseason hype Josh Allen's getting?

Josh Allen's ascent to superstardom was already here, but his inclusion in "The Match" solidified it, if there was any doubt.

Tom Brady. Aaron Rodgers. Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen.

That's the company the Buffalo Bills' quarterback is in. The Bills are Super Bowl favorites, and Allen is a candidate for MVP who has a major contract extension kicking in for the 2023 season.

At age 26, he's expected to be among the faces of football for years to come.

So, with all that hype and attention, is there any reason to worry about how it affects him?

A reader asked that question for this week's mailbag.

Jay Skurski has a detailed answer to that, plus answers to questions about the expanded practice squad, Sean McDermott handling pressure, the offensive line and more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Tavon Austin eager to show Bills he can still be a spark: The 32-year-old receiver was signed for depth and competition, Brandon Beane said. Austin doesn't have a clear path to a roster spot, but wants to try to help any way he can. "Anything. If I gotta run out on gunner, catch the punts or do anything, that's what I'm willing to do." Read more

Aaron Kromer returns to a Bills team that's nothing like the one he left: "This team and organization now is really checking every box from the top down," the returning coach said. Kromer spoke with The Buffalo News about his return to Buffalo, his brief time away from the game and more. Read more

Siran Neal helps kick off Black Restaurant Week: "For me, this is a very special event," Neal said. "I chose this place because I come from something like this. … I'm a country boy at heart, I'm gonna die a country boy, and I love my soul food." The fifth annual Black Restaurant Week starts today. Read more

Tyreek Hill opens up about departure from KC: “If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill said. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there." Read more

