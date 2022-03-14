[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Should Christian McCaffrey be a trade target?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills re-sign McKenzie: The Bills re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year contract less than 24 hours before the start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, when agents of impending free agents can begin negotiating with other teams. Read more

GM for a day: Hey, he's not perfect. Jay Skurski's sixth annual "GM for a day" column said McKenzie would likely walk, perhaps to join Brian Daboll and the Giants. What else can the Bills do after re-signing McKenzie? “We’re going to try and reload this thing and see if we can get over the hump," Beane said. How will that be accomplished? Here's what Skurski would do. Read more