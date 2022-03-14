[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Should Christian McCaffrey be a trade target?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 14, 2022
Bills Mailbag: Should Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey be a Bills trade target?
For 52 hours, starting at noon today and extending to the official start of the new league year, which comes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the “legal tampering” period will be going on.
It's time to get weird. The NFL offseason is here, and it's already been wild. Heck, Tom Brady is already back.
This week's mailbag starts with a doozy ... Christian McCaffrey as a trade target?
It sounds fun, but ... "I’m not in favor of a move for McCaffrey, at all," Jay Skurski said. "He can’t stay healthy, and any team acquiring him would be on the hook for a $12 million cap hit in each of the next three years."
How do renegotiated contracts work? Is Brandon Beane forthcoming? Prior to the NFL’s legal tampering period, how much player influence and free agent recruiting goes on?
This week's mailbag has answers to those questions and others.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills re-sign McKenzie: The Bills re-signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year contract less than 24 hours before the start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, when agents of impending free agents can begin negotiating with other teams. Read more
Brady is back: Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. He's back with the Bucs. Read more
GM for a day: Hey, he's not perfect. Jay Skurski's sixth annual "GM for a day" column said McKenzie would likely walk, perhaps to join Brian Daboll and the Giants. What else can the Bills do after re-signing McKenzie? “We’re going to try and reload this thing and see if we can get over the hump," Beane said. How will that be accomplished? Here's what Skurski would do. Read more
The politics behind a stadium deal: There's always politics ... and Jerry Zremski explained the politics at play for Gov. Kathy Hochul when it comes to the new football stadium in Orchard Park. Read more
Matt Haack agrees to pay cut: The Bills continue to create some more cap space. Punter Matt Haack agreed to a revised contract that includes a pay cut, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. Read more
Indy's running out of time: From The Ringer: "After trading away Carson Wentz, Indianapolis will have its fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons. A failure to get aggressive under center is costing a talented roster its Super Bowl window." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: The last two games have been massive moments for the Sabres Read more
Observations: 'Maturing' Sabres defend Rasmus Dahlin, earn 5-2 win over Toronto Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
Colleges: UB women to open NCAA Tournament at Tennessee Read more
St. Bonaventure men's basketball to face Colorado in the NIT Read more
Providence, Arkansas, UConn, Iowa among NCAA Tournament teams playing in Buffalo Read more
High schools: Sacred Heart wins state Catholic Class B championship in basketball Read more
Starpoint loses 7-6 in OT heartbreaker at Division 2 state final Read more
Orchard Park girls are third, Frontier boys fourth in state Division 1 bowling Read more
Today in sports history: March 14
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.