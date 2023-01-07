[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Reflections on covering a horrible night in Cincinnati

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 7, 2023

Bills Mailbag: Reflections on covering a horrible night in Cincinnati

For many of us, we'll never forget watching what happened on Monday night unfold on our televisions. The hit. The fall. The rushing of trainers and medical personnel onto the field. The faces of players and friends, tears steaming down them.

The waiting. The worrying. The ESPN coverage of something most of us have never seen before and hope to never see again.

What was it like being a Buffalo Bills beat writer, inside Paycor Stadium?

"I’ll never forget being there," Jay Skurski said.

"The first thing I remember seeing is defensive tackle Tim Settle beside himself. Fairly quickly, other teammates were clearly in a panic."

It has been a season like no other, and Monday was a scene like no other.

To kick off this week's mailbag, Skurski wrote about Monday night and this wild regular season, and then answered questions about resting players and the Bills' pass defense.

Hamlin FaceTimes Bills: 'Love you boys': Buffalo Bills players learned at the team facility in Orchard Park that the club had a surprise for them Friday. It was Damar Hamlin. On FaceTime. On the big screen. Hamlin, who had his breathing tube removed overnight, said three words: “Love you boys.” Players stood and cheered. Read more

Beane recounts his time in Cincinnati with the Hamlins: Brandon Beane Beane stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin and his family. “It's real simple,” Beane said. “It's what would you want someone to do for your son?” Of being with Hamlins, Beane said: "They should put a handbook together of how to deal with a life-threatening situation with your child." Read more

Talk of Belichick's record without Tom Brady misses the mark: Here's Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady: 79-87. Mark Gaughan wrote about why criticism of Belichick for that record, and questions about his non-Brady legacy are "ridiculous." Read more

Owners approve AFC playoff proposal: During a special NFL meeting on Friday, team owners approved the AFC playoff seeding resolution presented by the league’s Competition Committee. Ryan O'Halloran has all the seeding scenarios as we head into Week 18. Read more

Nantz says he is 'honored' to call the Bills game on Sunday: "We’ve had meetings all week as to how we will handle the scene before kickoff and during the game," Jim Nantz said in a text. "Now that there is uplifting news about Damar, I believe the atmosphere in the stands will be one of joyful celebration for Damar and his healthy recovery." Read more

Murphy suffered stroke last weekend: Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend and will not be on the radio broadcast of Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots, according to a statement released by the Bills on Friday. Read more

Paul Maguire recounts Bills teammate's near-death experience: It was Nov. 12, 1967, and a Jets defensive back Henry King hit upback Jack Spikes hard enough that he ended up on his back in convulsions. “It was the scariest thing I had ever seen.” Read more

McDermott shows his leadership: In case you missed it yesterday, Jay Skurski's latest Inside the Bills column details how, in the Buffalo Bills' darkest moment, Sean McDermott's leadership showed loud and clear. Read more

NFL sets plans to honor Hamlin at every game: Expect to see plenty of NFL players wearing Damar Hamlin jerseys or T-shirts in pregame warmups before Week 18 games. Read more

