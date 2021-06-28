[BN] Blitz: Mailbag Part 2: After Allen, who's the toughest to replace?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen, who's the toughest player to replace on Buffalo's roster?

This week's mailbag was so big, we had to split it into two parts.

A reader asked an interesting question: Behind Josh Allen, is Matt Milano the most impactful player on the field for the Bills?

Put another way: Who, after Allen, would be the most difficult player to replace on Buffalo's roster?

This a loaded question. Do you go offense or defense? Of course, if Allen goes down, the Bills have a lot of problems, less so with Mitch Trubisky behind him instead of, say, Matt Barkley. But what if Milano goes down?

To answer that, we just go back to 2020. Milano played in 10 games last season. The Bills won all 10 of those games. They went 3-3 without him.

Case closed? Jay Skurski says not quite. Milano is behind two others for the title of Least Replaceable Player Not Named Josh Allen.