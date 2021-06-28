 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Mailbag Part 2: After Allen, who's the toughest to replace?
[BN] Blitz: Mailbag Part 2: After Allen, who's the toughest to replace?

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 28, 2021

Day One at Buffalo Bills minicamp (copy)

The Buffalo Bills' defense would have a hard time replacing All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White if he were to get hurt.

Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen, who's the toughest player to replace on Buffalo's roster?

This week's mailbag was so big, we had to split it into two parts.

A reader asked an interesting question: Behind Josh Allen, is Matt Milano the most impactful player on the field for the Bills?

Put another way: Who, after Allen, would be the most difficult player to replace on Buffalo's roster?

This a loaded question. Do you go offense or defense? Of course, if Allen goes down, the Bills have a lot of problems, less so with Mitch Trubisky behind him instead of, say, Matt Barkley. But what if Milano goes down?

To answer that, we just go back to 2020. Milano played in 10 games last season. The Bills won all 10 of those games. They went 3-3 without him.

Case closed? Jay Skurski says not quite. Milano is behind two others for the title of Least Replaceable Player Not Named Josh Allen.

Check out Part 2 of this week's mailbag for more.

Q&A: Bobby Johnson talks O-line: In our latest One-on-One coverage, Vic Carucci talked with the offensive line coach about having all of last season's starters back, the re-signing of tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford's health, the protection that helped the passing game dominate and the shortcomings of the run game. Read more

Mailbag Part 1: Miss the first part of Jay Skurski's two-part mailbag? He answered questions such as these: What happens with the Cole Beasley situation? Will the NFL change its vaccination protocols? Do the Bills have any areas of concern in regards to injuries? How much does Star Lotulelei raise the play of others around him? Read more

From London to Buffalo: From yesterday, Jay Skurski talked with Christian Wade and Efe Obada about their journeys through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, coming from the U.K., their familiarity with each other and more. Read more

Pick up the pace: Buffalo's offensive attack was so potent that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll didn't need to pick up the tempo. If the Bills need to, they have the ability to pick up the pace. Here's Mark Gaughan's analysis. Read more

First timers: A handful of teams are in the mix for their first Super Bowl, according to Adam Schein. The Bills top the list. Read more

Inside Tight End U: From ESPN: A look at the 49-player Tight End University, where some of the game's best tight ends work out and train together. Read more

Who's on the hot seat? Which NFL players and coaches are under the most pressure? The Boston Globe's Ben Volin took a look. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Blue Jays/Bisons: From start to finish, Blue Jays well-armed in win over Orioles Read more

Bisons outlast Mets in 11 to complete stellar road trip with 10-2 mark Read more

High schools: Photos: 2021 All-WNY Spring Football Team View photos

Lancaster's Eric Rupp earns Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year honor Read more

City Honors tops Olean for first baseball title since 1986 Read more

Iroquois completes unbeaten season with A-2 baseball title Read more

Colleges: Ohio quarterback Mekhi Lynn is UB football's first 2022 commit Read more

Eastern Michigan wide receiver to transfer to UB's football team Read more

