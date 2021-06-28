[BN] Blitz: Mailbag Part 2: After Allen, who's the toughest to replace?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 28, 2021
Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen, who's the toughest player to replace on Buffalo's roster?
This week's mailbag was so big, we had to split it into two parts.
A reader asked an interesting question: Behind Josh Allen, is Matt Milano the most impactful player on the field for the Bills?
Put another way: Who, after Allen, would be the most difficult player to replace on Buffalo's roster?
This a loaded question. Do you go offense or defense? Of course, if Allen goes down, the Bills have a lot of problems, less so with Mitch Trubisky behind him instead of, say, Matt Barkley. But what if Milano goes down?
To answer that, we just go back to 2020. Milano played in 10 games last season. The Bills won all 10 of those games. They went 3-3 without him.
Case closed? Jay Skurski says not quite. Milano is behind two others for the title of Least Replaceable Player Not Named Josh Allen.
Check out Part 2 of this week's mailbag for more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Q&A: Bobby Johnson talks O-line: In our latest One-on-One coverage, Vic Carucci talked with the offensive line coach about having all of last season's starters back, the re-signing of tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford's health, the protection that helped the passing game dominate and the shortcomings of the run game. Read more
Mailbag Part 1: Miss the first part of Jay Skurski's two-part mailbag? He answered questions such as these: What happens with the Cole Beasley situation? Will the NFL change its vaccination protocols? Do the Bills have any areas of concern in regards to injuries? How much does Star Lotulelei raise the play of others around him? Read more
From London to Buffalo: From yesterday, Jay Skurski talked with Christian Wade and Efe Obada about their journeys through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, coming from the U.K., their familiarity with each other and more. Read more
Pick up the pace: Buffalo's offensive attack was so potent that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll didn't need to pick up the tempo. If the Bills need to, they have the ability to pick up the pace. Here's Mark Gaughan's analysis. Read more
First timers: A handful of teams are in the mix for their first Super Bowl, according to Adam Schein. The Bills top the list. Read more
Inside Tight End U: From ESPN: A look at the 49-player Tight End University, where some of the game's best tight ends work out and train together. Read more
Who's on the hot seat? Which NFL players and coaches are under the most pressure? The Boston Globe's Ben Volin took a look. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Blue Jays/Bisons: From start to finish, Blue Jays well-armed in win over Orioles Read more
Bisons outlast Mets in 11 to complete stellar road trip with 10-2 mark Read more
High schools: Photos: 2021 All-WNY Spring Football Team View photos
Lancaster's Eric Rupp earns Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year honor Read more
City Honors tops Olean for first baseball title since 1986 Read more
Iroquois completes unbeaten season with A-2 baseball title Read more
Colleges: Ohio quarterback Mekhi Lynn is UB football's first 2022 commit Read more
Eastern Michigan wide receiver to transfer to UB's football team Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.