[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Opinions on the Wall of Fame, Josh Allen, the OL and Tom Brady

Aug. 6, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Opinions on the Wall of Fame, Josh Allen, the OL and Tom Brady

What makes a Wall of Fame career?

Reggie McKenzie is a good case study: The guard started 147 games for the Buffalo Bills over nine full seasons and parts of two others. He was first-team All Pro in 1973, but never made a Pro Bowl.

Plus, the guard on the other side, Joe DeLamielleure, was the better player, Mark Gaughan says.

If you let McKenzie in, doesn't that open up the door for lots of others to get in?

"It should be hard to make it," Gaughan said.

"He's one of the most mobile pulling guards the Bills ever had. I'm on the fence."

This week's mailbag has more of Gaughan's thoughts on McKenzie and the Wall of Fame, what Buffalo's offensive identity will be this season, the improvements along the defensive line, the Tom Brady tampering situation and more.

Observations from Highmark Stadium: The Bills got away from Pittsford and went back to Orchard Park for the “Return of the Blue and Red” practice before 35,911 at Highmark Stadium. The offense gave the crowd a lot to cheer about. Gabe Davis continued his excellent training camp performance with five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns over four possessions by the starting offense. Josh Allen was sharp. Mark Gaughan has all the news and notes from the session. Read more

Here's a photo gallery with 30 shots from Highmark Stadium. View photos

'It’s easy to fall in love with this place': Friday's crowd was the largest crowd the Bills have ever had for a practice. For new Bills players like Von Miller, it was a chance to get a taste of what playing at home will be like this year. “It’s easy to fall in love with this place, with this type of fan base, this type of support," Miller said. Katherine Fitzgerald has more. Read more

Young cancer survivor from Dunkirk signs one-day contract with Bills: Dunkirk's Mason Schrantz, who was diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma in December 2017, signed a one-day contract with the Buffalo Bills on Friday and was named their honorary captain for the "Return of the Blue and Red" practice. Read more

Nick Carter impressed with shirtless Bills song rendition: Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys was impressed with the shirtless rendition of "I Want It That Way" by four Buffalo Bills rookie offensive linemen that went viral when wide receiver Stefon Diggs shared the video Thursday. Read more

Taron Johnson 'getting better and better': The Bills played in nickel formation on defense more than any team in the league last season – 92% of snaps, per Football Outsiders. Taron Johnson has a lot to do with that. Read more

Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA: From ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio: "Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a major wedge between league and union." Read more

Stephen Ross is bad at tampering and trying to tank: From The Ringer: "The NFL says Stephen Ross tampered and encouraged Brian Flores to lose games. Now it’s time for the league to take the rest of Flores’ complaints about racism in the NFL seriously as well." Read more

