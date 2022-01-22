[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 22, 2022
Bills Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running
The Bills have invested a lot of money and time in Josh Allen. He has become one of the better passers in the NFL, and him being healthy is a critical component of Buffalo's current and future success.
So you can empathize a bit with fans who worry about the way Allen runs without securing the ball at times and think he runs too often.
A reader in this week's mailbag wondered if the frequency at which Allen runs the football makes it "more likely he burns out physically early as opposed to having a 20-year plus career."
Jay Skurski responded with a question of his own: Would you trade a few years off the end of Allen’s career for a Super Bowl?
Right now, Allen's ability to run is more of a strength than a problem for the Bills. And until that changes, there's no reason to worry about it.
This week's mailbag features questions about Allen's running, Boogie Basham's playing time, whether the Bills have a real rest advantage or not, coaching interviews and more.
PlayAction: Watch out for the tricks that Patrick Mahomes & Co. have up their sleeves Sunday. Mark Gaughan has advice for the Bills D in a special playoff edition of PlayAction. Watch now >>
Sponsored by Be In Buffalo
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Flipping amazing: Did you know that Josh Allen is a perfect 9-0 in calling the coin toss this season? The odds of that are 1 in 512, or 0.195%. Jason Wolf has the deep dive into the coin toss that you didn't know you needed. Read more
Scouting report: The Bills' recent resurgence on the ground has added a new element to their game. They have more advantages on the field tomorrow because of it. Here's a look inside the scouting report. Read more
Joe Schoen hired by Giants: The New York Giants named Joe Schoen their new general manager. Schoen, 42, has served as the Bills' assistant general manager for the past five seasons and was Brandon Beane's first hire. Read more
Photos: Bills fans started the party early in Kansas City. Our James P. McCoy was at Al’s Bar & Grill in Parkville, Mo., on Friday with some Bills fans. View photos
Why does it feel like 1970? From Erik Brady: "That’s the last time Erie County was in an uproar over where to put a new football stadium. The Buffalo Evening News favored a dome in the suburbs. The Courier-Express favored an open-air stadium downtown. What we ended up with, of course, was a mix of the two." Read more
Our picks: In case you missed it, here's how our staff sees tomorrow playing out. Read more
NFL playoff utopia: From The Ringer: "It’s hard to sustain long quarterback rivalries in the modern NFL. Let’s hope the Bills and Chiefs buck the trend." Read more
Ravens part ways with "Wink" Martindale: Baltimore fired defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale with one year remaining on his contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. Read more
Protocol change: The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to halt daily Covid-19 testing for unvaccinated players. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Ristolainen returning to Buffalo for first time since trade Read more
Jack Quinn joins the Sabres' long injury list as Craig Anderson returns to practice Read more
Colleges: UB men's basketball makes key second-half stops to top Kent State Read more
Buffalo State names Cortland defensive coordinator Lazarus Morgan as football coach Read more
UB defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen to join Stephen F. Austin's staff Read more
High schools: Silver Creek's Abby Rice eclipses 2,000 careers points; closes in on Chautauqua County girls record Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 22
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.