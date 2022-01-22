[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 22, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running

The Bills have invested a lot of money and time in Josh Allen. He has become one of the better passers in the NFL, and him being healthy is a critical component of Buffalo's current and future success.

So you can empathize a bit with fans who worry about the way Allen runs without securing the ball at times and think he runs too often.

A reader in this week's mailbag wondered if the frequency at which Allen runs the football makes it "more likely he burns out physically early as opposed to having a 20-year plus career."

Jay Skurski responded with a question of his own: Would you trade a few years off the end of Allen’s career for a Super Bowl?

Right now, Allen's ability to run is more of a strength than a problem for the Bills. And until that changes, there's no reason to worry about it.