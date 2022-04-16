[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Never underestimate owners' willingness to play hardball

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 16, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Never underestimate NFL owners' willingness to play hardball

The confirmation earlier this week from elected officials that Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula initially wanted public money to cover 100% of the new stadium shouldn't have been surprising to anyone.

But how far would the Pegulas have gone if the deal didn't go their way (by many accounts, the Pegulas did very well with their new deal)?

Would the Bills really have moved?

The first question in this week's mailbag is an interesting one: "How could any rational person think that Terry Pegula would move the Bills, pay the relocation fee, get sued, lose the Bills’ brand and find another city willing to build him a new stadium?"

To that, Mark Gaughan says, in part: "Never underestimate the willingness of billionaires to play hardball in negotiations and utilize every ounce of leverage at their disposal."

Gaughan has more to say on the subject, as well as other topics like a hard cap, moving up in the draft and more.

