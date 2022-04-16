[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Never underestimate owners' willingness to play hardball

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 16, 2022
Bills Mailbag: Never underestimate NFL owners' willingness to play hardball
The confirmation earlier this week from elected officials that Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula initially wanted public money to cover 100% of the new stadium shouldn't have been surprising to anyone.
But how far would the Pegulas have gone if the deal didn't go their way (by many accounts, the Pegulas did very well with their new deal)?
Would the Bills really have moved?
The first question in this week's mailbag is an interesting one: "How could any rational person think that Terry Pegula would move the Bills, pay the relocation fee, get sued, lose the Bills’ brand and find another city willing to build him a new stadium?"
To that, Mark Gaughan says, in part: "Never underestimate the willingness of billionaires to play hardball in negotiations and utilize every ounce of leverage at their disposal."
Gaughan has more to say on the subject, as well as other topics like a hard cap, moving up in the draft and more.
Mock draft roundup: Less than two weeks out from draft night, analysts and experts seem to think the Bills will be using the 25th pick to build up their defense, particularly their secondary. Here's a roundup of some mock drafts. Read more
Bills reportedly had interest in Stephon Gilmore: Gilmore agreed to a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. But the Bills, according to USA Today's Josina Anderson, were interested in bringing him back. Read more
Could Bills trade up for Notre Dame safety? In case you missed it, our latest NFL draft preview took a look at the safety position. Read more
Miss any of the other position previews? Here are the positions we previewed:
Bills stadium deal is 'one of the worst deals for taxpayers I've ever seen': "I am not exaggerating when I write that the New York Legislature has managed to craft one of the worst stadium deals in recent memory – a remarkable feat considering the high bar set by other misguided state and local governments across the country," a sports economist says. Read more
