[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Making sense of the new stadium deal

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 2, 2022
Bills Mailbag: Making sense of the new stadium deal
News of the new stadium has dominated headlines and guided conversations about the Bills this week, for good reason.
So it's no surprise that Jay Skurski's mailbag has some questions about the new deal, starting with: "why isn’t a dome on the horizon? Was it simply the money factor or more the supposed strategic advantage of the weather factor?"
The ol' dome decision. It's been a debated topic since the reality of a new stadium became clear, but those involved in the decision making never seemed to indicate a dome was a real possibility.
Skurski explains why that didn't happen, and answers another question about new amenities that could come along with the new stadium in this week's mailbag.
Non-stadium questions include: What’s left for the Bills to accomplish right now after a flurry of free-agent signings and a stadium deal?; Do the Bills have any other players on their roster that they can restructure/extend their contracts to come up with some money to sign a cornerback?
