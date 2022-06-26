[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Just how much will Von Miller's addition mean?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 26, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Just how much will Von Miller's addition mean for the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense?

The Buffalo Bills ranked as the NFL's top defense in 2021, but take a group of Bills fans and ask them if they think Buffalo's defense was the best in the league last season.

They're not likely to agree.

Sure, the numbers are the numbers, but the context is worthwhile: The Bills didn't face a lot of good offenses and quarterbacks, and their inability to get after the quarterback was part of the reason they didn't advance past the divisional round.

Listening to national programs mention the Bills' ranking, and their addition of Von Miller, and combining those facts to say they should dominate this season has been frustrating for at least one Buffalo News reader, who asked Jay Skurski this week "Why is the national media incapable of deeper analysis instead of being so superficial in their talking points?"

"One of the reasons is time. Those shows have so little of it, nuance is something that’s often lost," Jay Skurski wrote.

This week's mailbag has more on that topic, plus the future at safety, Tavon Austin's chances, O.J. Howard's early performance and much more.

