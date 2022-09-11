[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Josh Allen's running is dynamic – but it needs to be reined in

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 11, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Josh Allen's running is dynamic – but it needs to be reined in

It was a question Mark Gaughan analyzed before the season even started: How much is too much when it comes to Josh Allen using his legs?

The Bills made moves that suggested they would like to lean on his legs a little less, but Thursday night Allen showed why his running is so valuable ... and also how dangerous it is.

Allen at times used his speed and ability to create plays, but he also took a lot of hits.

"Under no circumstances should Allen have been running the ball with his team leading by 21 points and less than 10 minutes to play. That’s simply inviting trouble," Jay Skurski wrote.

What's the best path forward?

This week's mailbag has more on that question, plus Skurski's thoughts on the cornerback situation, Devin Singletary's use, trap games, Ed Oliver's availability and more.

