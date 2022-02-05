[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: It's way too soon for McDermott to be on the hot seat

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 5, 2022
Bills Mailbag: Why it's way too soon for Sean McDermott to be on the hot seat
A reader in this week's mailbag used Jay Skurski's weekly report card grades to ask a question about Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott's job security.
McDermott and the coaching staff were awarded an 'F' in the divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. You can probably guess why they got that grade. But it wasn't the only time the coaching staff received that grade during the 2021-22 season.
"We are in a conundrum," reader Mark wrote, "as McDermott has brought much to be happy about to this team, but how many F’s do you have to get before folks start to antsy with this regime?"
Phew. A lot to unpack here.
The Bills, of course, have won at least 10 games in each of the past three seasons. That is a remarkable turnaround from the prior seasons.
And Skurski brings up a good point: Do you really trust the Pegulas to fire McDermott and then hire the right coach?
Read more of his response, plus his thoughts on other topics such as Mitchell Trubisky's future, overtime rules, the NFL interview process and more in this week's mailbag.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills could take Auburn corner: “He plays with an edge, he plays with a chip on his shoulder,” Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl, said of Roger McCreary. “A great profile of that was the Iron Bowl game against Alabama. He competed his tail off, got his hands on a bunch of balls. He’s feisty." Read more
Brady hiring official: Joe Brady was officially announced as Buffalo Bills' new quarterbacks coach, taking over the position that opened when Ken Dorsey was promoted earlier in the week to offensive coordinator. Read more
Dawkins caps up and down season with Pro Bowl: Dion Dawkins had as up and down of a season, at least physically, as you can have. But he finished strong and made the Pro Bowl. Here's how he got there and what's next. Read more
Grant from Bills will put new field in North Buffalo: Tapestry Charter School received a $250,000 grant from the Buffalo Bills through the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program and Local Initiatives Support Corp. for a synthetic turf field, according to a news release Friday. Read more
How much for parking? From the LA Times: "Parking will be very scarce for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. The asking price for a spot in a small parking lot about a mile from the stadium is $4,850." Read more
For Eric Weddle, it was never over: Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated wrote about Eric Weddle's return to the NFL. "In a three-week span, the safety went from the comforts of retirement to Super Bowl LVI. Here’s how it happened." Read more
How long could Tom Brady have played? From The Ringer's Rodger Sherman: "Brady defied everything we know about human aging in his lengthy and legendary career. His decision to retire not only represents him leaving at the top of his game – it raises questions about just how long he could have thrived." Read more
The Lamar Jackson contract situation: Could Baltimore's star quarterback end up getting paid more than Buffalo's Josh Allen? ESPN's Jamison Hensley took a look at the situation with Jackson and where his contract situation stands. Read more
