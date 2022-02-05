[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: It's way too soon for McDermott to be on the hot seat

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 5, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Why it's way too soon for Sean McDermott to be on the hot seat

A reader in this week's mailbag used Jay Skurski's weekly report card grades to ask a question about Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott's job security.

McDermott and the coaching staff were awarded an 'F' in the divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. You can probably guess why they got that grade. But it wasn't the only time the coaching staff received that grade during the 2021-22 season.

"We are in a conundrum," reader Mark wrote, "as McDermott has brought much to be happy about to this team, but how many F’s do you have to get before folks start to antsy with this regime?"

Phew. A lot to unpack here.

The Bills, of course, have won at least 10 games in each of the past three seasons. That is a remarkable turnaround from the prior seasons.

And Skurski brings up a good point: Do you really trust the Pegulas to fire McDermott and then hire the right coach?