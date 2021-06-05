[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is progression or regression more likely for Allen?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills Mailbag: What's more likely for Josh Allen in 2021 – regression or progression?

Bills fans might be wondering this very important question: Is it at all possible for Josh Allen to get better, or was last season his peak?

Allen had a wonderful 2020 season, statistical figures he may not ever put up again. He was a legitimate MVP candidate, and odds are he will be again this year.

"It’s entirely possible he doesn’t reach the same stats in 2021 but doesn’t necessarily 'regress,' " Jay Skurski wrote.

Allen threw the ball a lot in 2020 out of necessity. The Bills didn't have a strong running game, but that could change in 2021.

So, is progression or regression more likely? Based on his track record, it's hard to imagine regression happens.