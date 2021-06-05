[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is progression or regression more likely for Allen?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 5, 2021
Bills Mailbag: What's more likely for Josh Allen in 2021 – regression or progression?
Bills fans might be wondering this very important question: Is it at all possible for Josh Allen to get better, or was last season his peak?
Allen had a wonderful 2020 season, statistical figures he may not ever put up again. He was a legitimate MVP candidate, and odds are he will be again this year.
"It’s entirely possible he doesn’t reach the same stats in 2021 but doesn’t necessarily 'regress,' " Jay Skurski wrote.
Allen threw the ball a lot in 2020 out of necessity. The Bills didn't have a strong running game, but that could change in 2021.
So, is progression or regression more likely? Based on his track record, it's hard to imagine regression happens.
In this week's mailbag, Skurski talks Allen, the Bills' running philosophy, vaccines around the league, whether or not the Bills are good enough to beat the Chiefs, whether or not Emmanuel Sanders still has it and much more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
It wasn't me: Former Bills General Manager Doug Whaley offered his perspective on the overdrafting of Manuel in an interview with blogger Neil Stratton. He put the blame on Buddy Nix. Read more
Q&A with Mitchell Trubisky: Trubisky has not spoken to the media about his decision to sign with the Bills since joining the team in March. That changed Thursday, when he did a video interview with The Buffalo News. Read more
Where will the Bills be on the radio? The third item in Alan Pergament's latest column is of note to Bills fans. Sources told Pergament that the Bills and Entercom, the owner of WGR radio, don’t even have a deal in place to carry games next season. If a deal gets made, will Eric Wood be back? What else needs to be figured out? Read more
Camps go on as debate continues: From the Associated Press: "A brewing standoff between players and coaches or their bosses seems to have faded, and there is a sense around the league that conversations could lead to foundational changes in the structure of the offseason." Read more
Doors will stay shut: The NFL is expected to keep its doors closed to reporters for training camp and preseason. Will that continue into the regular season and beyond? Read more
Julio and Rodgers: From The Ringer: The Packers quarterback and Falcons wide receiver have provided some fun fodder with their offseason exploits, but they’re unlikely to force their teams to grant their wishes. Read more
