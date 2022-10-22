[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is OBJ coming to Buffalo, plus plenty of music questions and answers

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 22, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Is OBJ coming to Buffalo, and plenty of music questions and answers

It's bye week for the Bills, and the Bills are in pretty good shape. So when it comes to mailbag questions, it's OK to have a little bit of fun :)

This week's version has a mix of football and fun, especially if music is your thing.

The serious: Will Odell Beckham Jr. join the Bills? Will Brandon Beane make a big move before the trade deadline? What happens to Zack Moss after this season? Looking ahead to the 2023 draft, which position should the Bills target?

The not-so-serious: If Brother Bill and Matt Bové made a Christmas album together, which song would you most like us to sing and why? Which Bills players stayed up for "Midnights" and how does that affect snap count against the Packers? Which Bills player is most likely to attend a Blink-182 concert?

Katherine Fitzgerald dives into the OBJ topic, the trade deadline, and tackles all the musical questions, too, in this week's mailbag.

Bills made no offer for CMC: While the Bills had been linked to interest in Christian McCaffrey, no offer was made, a league source told The Buffalo News on Friday night. Read more

Terry Pegula jumps up: Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula is ranked at No. 128 on the Forbes 400, an annual list of the richest Americans. Forbes lists Pegula's estimated net worth at $6.7 billion, an increase of 17.5% from last year’s list. Read more

Bills at the bye roundtable: In case you missed it, our staff tackled some questions about the Bills and discussed where they stand at the break. Read more

Billieve in Josh comes from behind: The horse, like his namesake, put together a come-from-behind victory. Veteran race caller Tony Calo exclaimed, “Bills Mafia here in the sixth at Finger Lakes,” after Billieve in Josh crossed the wire in front of 11 rivals. Read more

PlayAction podcast: With the Bills at their bye week after an impressive 5-1 start, find out what the games to watch are on the remainder of the schedule. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan explain what players they think can make a bigger impact down the stretch. Listen here

More on Allen's leap: From the LA Times: "Leaping over a defender in the open field is risky and exceedingly uncommon, especially for a quarterback. But by his father's count, Allen did it once in junior college, twice at Wyoming and four times since the Bills drafted him seventh overall in 2018." Read more

The Niners are all in: From The Ringer: "San Francisco dealt a haul of picks to bring in the star running back, igniting questions about the value of the position. But if there is anyone who can get the most out of CMC, it’s Kyle Shanahan." Read more

