[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is it too soon to worry about the offensive line?

Sept. 18, 2021
Bills Mailbag: Too soon to be worried about offensive line? Will Gabe Davis get more snaps?
While the offensive line was supposed to be a strength for the Bills, there's also this reality: For as good as you may have thought the unit was, there are zero Pro Bowl players along the front.
And while that's not necessarily an indication that the unit lacks the requisite talent, it does lead one to believe that the Bills have very little elite talent up front.
"It’s asking a lot to take a group that was ranked 14th by analytics website Pro Football Focus coming into the 2021 season to suddenly vault into the top 10 without any new players," Jay Skurski wrote.
So, how worried should you be about the offensive line one game into the season? It's not panic time, but there's reason to be concerned, Skurski wrote in this week's mailbag.
Check out more of his thoughts on the offensive line, as well as answers to questions about Josh Allen's psyche, the new stadium plans, whether Dion Dakwins is ready to play or not, and Tyler Bass' status among the game's best.
Q&A with Gabriel Davis: The second-year receiver has two dogs, including a French bulldog, Ghost, whose name was inspired by significantly larger animals in "Game of Thrones." Davis also loves to fish and has given back to the community. Learn more about him, courtesy of Katherine Fitzgerald, in our latest Q&A. Read more
How the vaccine mandate came to be: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in the spring, when he announced a vaccine mandate to attend Bills games, that no one had the "God-given right" to attend Bills games. Then the mandate went away, only to reappear now in the days following the team's home opener. What changed, and is it fair? Sandra Tan has the story. Read more
In case you missed it, Cole Beasley and Reid Ferguson have offered to buy Bills fans tickets to away games, as Jason Wolf wrote in a story that published yesterday. Read more
Injury report: Gabriel Davis (ankle), Star Lotulelei (calf) and Efe Obada (calf) are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Here's the latest. Read more
Rucker will sing the anthem: Darius Rucker, who will sing the national anthem tomorrow before the Bills-Dolphins game: “I never think hours before the shows about singing my songs, I get up there and do it,” Rucker says. “But when it comes to the anthem, that’s all you are thinking about for 48 hours, every minute." Read more
Our picks for Week 2: Jay Skurski had a solid week against the spread during Week 1, and started off with a win Thursday night. Here are our staff's picks against the spread for Week 2. Read more
As far as the Bills-Dolphins game... It's hard to imagine the Dolphins replicating what the Steelers did on defense last weekend. Do all five of our staff selectors like the Bills again? Read more
Fuller won't play: From the AP: "Will Fuller will be away from the team indefinitely while he deals with a personal issue, and has been ruled out of what would have been his season debut against Buffalo on Sunday." Read more
Today in sports history: Sept. 18
