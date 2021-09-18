[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is it too soon to worry about the offensive line?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 18, 2021

Bills Mailbag: Too soon to be worried about offensive line? Will Gabe Davis get more snaps?

While the offensive line was supposed to be a strength for the Bills, there's also this reality: For as good as you may have thought the unit was, there are zero Pro Bowl players along the front.

And while that's not necessarily an indication that the unit lacks the requisite talent, it does lead one to believe that the Bills have very little elite talent up front.

"It’s asking a lot to take a group that was ranked 14th by analytics website Pro Football Focus coming into the 2021 season to suddenly vault into the top 10 without any new players," Jay Skurski wrote.

So, how worried should you be about the offensive line one game into the season? It's not panic time, but there's reason to be concerned, Skurski wrote in this week's mailbag.

Check out more of his thoughts on the offensive line, as well as answers to questions about Josh Allen's psyche, the new stadium plans, whether Dion Dakwins is ready to play or not, and Tyler Bass' status among the game's best.