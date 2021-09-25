[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is it time to give A.J. Epenesa more snaps?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 25, 2021
Bills Mailbag: Is it time to give A.J. Epenesa more snaps? Can Matt Breida carve out a role?
The new-look A.J. Epenesa showed up in full force last Sunday in Miami, where despite not recording a sack he was in the Dolphins' backfield and causing havoc all day.
Epenesa's weight loss and improved speed has been well-documented at this point.
The Bills have a talented and deep defensive line unit, but is it time to let the young guys lead the way?
Rookie Greg Rousseau leads all Bills defensive ends with 79 snaps through two games, but Epenesa, a second-year player, is fourth behind Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison.
Based on last week's performance, is it time to rotate Epenesa in more?
That question leads this week's mailbag. Jay Skurski gave his thoughts on that, as well as Matt Breida's role, Matt Haack's punting style, helmet technology and much more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Canadian fans shut out from Bills games: Bills fans over the border – and there are lots of them – are watching American fans return to Highmark Stadium, but the border remains closed to those driving across to come to a football game on Sundays. "It's like Sunday comes, and you know you have something to do that day, and it's just not happening. So your day is so empty." Read more
PSLs on the way: Season ticket holders will likely first have to pay $1,000 or more for the privilege to buy them, Jason Wolf wrote. “We will definitely have PSLs as part of a new stadium,” said Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president and lead negotiator for Pegula Sports and Entertainment. “Every new stadium that’s opened since 2009 has utilized PSLs.” Read more
Scouting report: An old-school approach to the game could benefit the Bills. That means keep their foot down on the gas when it comes to the ground game. Washington has struggled against the run, and Devin Singletary has had a nice start to the season. Jay Skurski has his weekly scouting report looking at all aspects of the game. The Bills have advantages all over the field. Read more
Sanders making his presence known: On Friday, Emmanuel Sanders was named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP after he announced the relaunch of his charitable foundation in Buffalo at the Harriet Ross Tubman School and personally donated $20,000 to his foundation’s cause of supporting children from financially disadvantaged families. Jay Skurski has more on that, and the latest injury report from Friday. Read more
Our picks: Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald all correctly picked the Panthers to cover their 8.5-point spread vs. Houston Thursday night. Here are their picks for the rest of the Week 3 slate. Read more
And in case you missed it yesterday, our staff picked a score for the Bills game Sunday and explained their predictions. Read more
Two generations of Gores: From Sports Illustrated: "Frank Gore Sr. has made a name for himself as one of the most durable running backs in NFL history. Frank Gore Jr. is making a name for himself as a sophomore running back at Southern Miss. The two share a position, a name and a lot more." Read more
There's reason for the NFL to fear Jeff Bezos: But it's not big enough to keep him out, Yahoo's Charles Robinson wrote. Especially if London is in play. Read more
