[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is it time to give A.J. Epenesa more snaps?

Canadian fans shut out from Bills games: Bills fans over the border – and there are lots of them – are watching American fans return to Highmark Stadium, but the border remains closed to those driving across to come to a football game on Sundays. "It's like Sunday comes, and you know you have something to do that day, and it's just not happening. So your day is so empty." Read more

PSLs on the way: Season ticket holders will likely first have to pay $1,000 or more for the privilege to buy them, Jason Wolf wrote. “We will definitely have PSLs as part of a new stadium,” said Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president and lead negotiator for Pegula Sports and Entertainment. “Every new stadium that’s opened since 2009 has utilized PSLs.” Read more