[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?
[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 17, 2021

Working the sideline (copy)

Bills receiver Cole Beasley has just three catches for 21 yards over the past two weeks.

Bills Mailbag: Is Cole Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?

Sean McDermott gave a long answer this week when asked about Cole Beasley and his usage so far through five games this season.

The receiver is on pace for his fewest number of targets during his brief time in Buffalo. This, after Beasley was targeted 13 times twice in the first three games of the season. Josh Allen looked his way just twice last Sunday in Kansas City, marking consecutive games Beasley saw only two targets.

Is Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?

"To this point," Sean McDermott said, "Cole has been very professional in his way that he's handled it, the last couple of games in particular and I expect the same moving forward, so we'll just see where this week goes.”

Jay Skurski said there's no reason to believe this will become a distraction.

Beasley was a popular topic in this week's mailbag. But there are plenty of other interesting questions and subjects to go over.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

One branch of state government left out in stadium talks: From our Tom Precious: "State lawmakers don’t have a seat at the negotiating table, now made up of representatives from the Hochul administration, the Erie County executive and the team." Here's the latest on who's involved and what their roles are. Read more

In case you missed it yesterday, Robert Duffy, the former New York lieutenant governor, offered his thoughts on the stadium topic. “It will not bankrupt the state or county or team." Read more

Tyler Bass has a 'swagger': The Buffalo Bills' kicker has a few different nicknames. Dion Dawkins calls him Swaggy Bass. Bass is a cat guy, and some might even call him a smoothie connoisseur. Call him whatever you want, but the most important thing you can call him to Bills fans and around One Bills Drive is reliable. The Bills seem to have found themselves a good kicker and his confidence is only growing. Read more

Back to full health: No players have an injury designation ahead of the Monday night meeting with the Tennessee Titans. Read more

Big bucks: A Bills jersey signed by Josh Allen, a former University of Wyoming quarterback, was sold for $15,500 on Friday night in Cheyenne. Read more

Q&A with Mitch Morse: In our latest Q&A, veteran center Mitch Morse talked about his return to Kansas City, his pregame routine and more. Read more

Opinion: The NFL should do its part to raise Alzheimer’s awareness, a writer wrote in our opinion section. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: The Sabres are suddenly annoying on the ice – in a very good way Read more

Observations: Rasmus Dahlin a 'special player' as Sabres start season 2-0 Read more

Photos: Buffalo Sabres defeat Arizona Coyotes in shootout View photos

Colleges: Alex McNulty's game-winning field goal lifts UB football to win against Ohio Read more

Photos: UB defeats Ohio 27-26 in fourth-quarter comeback View photos

High schools: Prep Talk: WNY Maritime recovers from 0-2 start, soars to third straight division title Read more

Breaking down the brackets for Section VI soccer playoffs Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 17

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

