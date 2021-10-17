[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 17, 2021

Bills Mailbag: Is Cole Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?

Sean McDermott gave a long answer this week when asked about Cole Beasley and his usage so far through five games this season.

The receiver is on pace for his fewest number of targets during his brief time in Buffalo. This, after Beasley was targeted 13 times twice in the first three games of the season. Josh Allen looked his way just twice last Sunday in Kansas City, marking consecutive games Beasley saw only two targets.

Is Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?

"To this point," Sean McDermott said, "Cole has been very professional in his way that he's handled it, the last couple of games in particular and I expect the same moving forward, so we'll just see where this week goes.”

Jay Skurski said there's no reason to believe this will become a distraction.