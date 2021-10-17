[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Is Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 17, 2021
Bills Mailbag: Is Cole Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?
Sean McDermott gave a long answer this week when asked about Cole Beasley and his usage so far through five games this season.
The receiver is on pace for his fewest number of targets during his brief time in Buffalo. This, after Beasley was targeted 13 times twice in the first three games of the season. Josh Allen looked his way just twice last Sunday in Kansas City, marking consecutive games Beasley saw only two targets.
Is Beasley's lack of involvement going to be a problem?
"To this point," Sean McDermott said, "Cole has been very professional in his way that he's handled it, the last couple of games in particular and I expect the same moving forward, so we'll just see where this week goes.”
Jay Skurski said there's no reason to believe this will become a distraction.
Beasley was a popular topic in this week's mailbag. But there are plenty of other interesting questions and subjects to go over.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
One branch of state government left out in stadium talks: From our Tom Precious: "State lawmakers don’t have a seat at the negotiating table, now made up of representatives from the Hochul administration, the Erie County executive and the team." Here's the latest on who's involved and what their roles are. Read more
In case you missed it yesterday, Robert Duffy, the former New York lieutenant governor, offered his thoughts on the stadium topic. “It will not bankrupt the state or county or team." Read more
Tyler Bass has a 'swagger': The Buffalo Bills' kicker has a few different nicknames. Dion Dawkins calls him Swaggy Bass. Bass is a cat guy, and some might even call him a smoothie connoisseur. Call him whatever you want, but the most important thing you can call him to Bills fans and around One Bills Drive is reliable. The Bills seem to have found themselves a good kicker and his confidence is only growing. Read more
Back to full health: No players have an injury designation ahead of the Monday night meeting with the Tennessee Titans. Read more
Big bucks: A Bills jersey signed by Josh Allen, a former University of Wyoming quarterback, was sold for $15,500 on Friday night in Cheyenne. Read more
Q&A with Mitch Morse: In our latest Q&A, veteran center Mitch Morse talked about his return to Kansas City, his pregame routine and more. Read more
Opinion: The NFL should do its part to raise Alzheimer’s awareness, a writer wrote in our opinion section. Read more
