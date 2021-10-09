[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How Star Lotulelei's return has lit a fire under the defense

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 9, 2021

Bills Mailbag: How Star Lotulelei's return has lit a fire under the defense

It’s worth remembering the Bills’ two losses to the Kansas City Chiefs last season came minus a big piece of their defense: 315-pound defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

Lotulelei, of course, is back after opting out of the 2020 campaign. But just how much of a difference can he make in Sunday night’s AFC championship game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium? That was among the questions Jay Skurski answered in this week’s mailbag.

“There is no doubt the Bills missed Lotulelei last season,” Skurski wrote. “Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said as much this week.”

With Lotulelei, the Bills’ run defense is better than a year ago. But Kansas City’s run game has also improved behind a new-look offensive line.

Stopping the Chiefs’ through the air will still be too tall a task for the Bills, Skurski believes, especially with Matt Milano’s status uncertain.