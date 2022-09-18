[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How should the coaching staff deal with James Cook's fumble?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 18, 2022

Bills Mailbag: How should the coaching staff deal with James Cook's fumble?

James Cook's debut with the Bills, and in the NFL in general, is not the type of debut young football players dream about.

One carry. One fumble.

Buffalo recorded 25 rushes (10 of which by quarterback Josh Allen), and Cook was very much an afterthought after coughing up the football.

What should the coaching staff do with that?

If it were up to Jay Skurski, Cook would get the ball pretty early Monday night vs. the Tennessee Titans.

"There will come a time this season when the Bills need Cook to produce," Skurski wrote in this week's mailbag.

"It’s time to build his confidence back up."

The mailbag has more of Skurski's thoughts on the matter, plus answers to questions on the following: the offensive line's enforcer; whether Ken Dorsey is calling run plays for Allen; emergency kickers; and much more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How Taron Johnson punching above his weight is big for Bills' defense: The Bills play the most nickel defense in the NFL, and Johnson's ability to play bigger than an average 5-foot-11, 192-pound NFL player is a big reason why. Mark Gaughan says he should be called a "slot cornerbacker." His tackling ability will be key tomorrow night vs. Derrick Henry. Here's this week's PlayAction column that takes readers inside the X's and O's of the next Bills game. Read more

Bills fans, far and wide, revved up for home opener: “You can imagine what the stadium will be like Monday – it’s going to be electric,” Del Reid said. “Everyone is just on cloud nine right now. I think we’re all having so much fun. This team has earned the right for us to kick all that curse jibber-jabber to the curb and for all of us to be all in. I trust this team to do it all and I think that’s how most fans feel." This year's opener comes with an extra measure of enthusiasm. Read more

Diggs fined for taunting Ramsey: Stefon Diggs was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL for taunting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after Diggs' touchdown in the Bills' season-opening victory, according to NFL Media. Read more

Injury report: Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been ruled out of Monday’s contest. Defensive tackle Tim Settle is doubtful with a calf injury. The injury report doesn't stop there for the Bills. Read more

Josh Allen's father sings national anthem at Wyoming football game: Joel Allen must be a good luck charm. The hosts won a game they weren't expected to win Saturday. Read more

How Bobby Hart rescued his NFL career: A position change and a bit of brutal honesty from a teammate pointed Hart in the right direction. "He is an entirely different person and I am very proud of him," Dion Dawkins said. Read more

Bills Mafia boat parade: Bills fans took to the Buffalo River Saturday for a Bills Mafia boat parade that benefited Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. View photos

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: This is an unusual Sabres training camp, with a mostly set roster but uncertain path Read more

Observations: Jiri Kulich returns, Matt Savoie scores first with Sabres in win Read more

UB football: UB football drops to 0-3 after 38-26 loss at Coastal Carolina Read more

High schools: Prep talk: Canisius wins home opener, McKinley starts 3-0 Read more

Orchard Park dominates fourth quarter, beats Sweet Home 49-27 Read more

