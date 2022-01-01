[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How much will Isaiah McKenzie be used?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 1, 2022
Mailbag: How much will Isaiah McKenzie be used moving forward?
Isaiah McKenzie was the hero of last weekend's crucial victory over the New England Patriots. Josh Allen targeted McKenzie 12 times, more than doubling his targets for the entire season in one day.
McKenzie, who took on a bigger role with the Bills shorthanded at receiver, caught 11 passes for 125 yards to go with a touchdown.
The Bills are getting Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis back for Sunday's game vs. Atlanta, but McKenzie may have earned himself a chance at a more important role in Brian Daboll's weekly game plan.
"Daboll says repeatedly that it’s a matchup league, and the game plan changes weekly to take advantage of those matchups as best as possible," Jay Skurski wrote about the situation.
McKenzie's speed makes him a matchup nightmare for many defenses.
This week's mailbag leads with McKenzie and includes answers to questions about Cole Beasley's trade capital, the league's schedule in the future, Sean McDermott's New Year's resolutions and more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
MORE TBN SPORTS
