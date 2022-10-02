[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How much of a concern should the team's record in close games be?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 2, 2022

Bills Mailbag: How much of a concern should the team's record in close games be?

The Buffalo Bills are on the road in Baltimore today. They are a small betting favorite. They are dealing with a slew of injuries.

On paper, it feels like another close game is just hours away. And for some Bills fans, the thought of close games brings anxiety.

Since the "Hail Murray," the Bills are 1-8 in one-score games. Why does it keep ending in defeat? What isn't Sean McDermott addressing?

Jay Skurski was asked to opine on the topic in this week's mailbag and offered an optimistic view: "It’s fair to question why close games have recently been a problem, but I would give this coaching staff and front office the benefit of the doubt that they’ll find a way soon to turn that record around."

Read more of Skurski's answer, plus his thoughts on the heat in Miami, Buffalo's running game, the injury situation and much more in this week's mailbag.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

From Watervliet, a passionate bid to lift Butch Byrd onto Bills Wall of Fame: A few months ago, Bob Christiansen, a childhood friend of Byrd and a longtime teacher, met with Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli about the possibility of a civic proclamation for his old pal. That came after Christiansen was the driving force behind an effort to get Byrd added to the Bills Wall of Fame. As Sean Kirst tells the story: "Last week, the effort hit an emotional crescendo." Read more

Get ready for Bills-Ravens: Miss any of our coverage this week leading up to today's game?

As usual, Mark Gaughan breaks down Buffalo's next game in a way few others can. Here's why the Buffalo defense is bracing for a battle of the bigs. Read more

Our new sports reporter, Ryan O'Halloran, wrote about the uniqueness of Lamar Jackson: “It’s almost like Barry Sanders is playing quarterback,” former Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. Read more

All four of our staff members have Sunday's game being a high-scoring and tight matchup. Here's how we see the Bills-Ravens game playing out. Read more

You think the Bills' secondary is something to worry about? Try being a Ravens fan. Baltimore is allowing 353.3 yards per game through three weeks – most in the NFL. The Bills, as usual, have an advantage when they're throwing the ball, and they have other matchup advantages. Here's Jay Skurski's scouting report. Read more

Dion Dawkins doesn't want to hear any excuses when it comes to the communication element of the offensive line when players come and go based on their availability. “This is the NFL, bro,” Dawkins said Thursday. “Everybody has to be ready at their moment.” Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about an offensive line nearing full strength and working on improving their run blocking. Read more

There has been a lot of discussion about Ken Dorsey this week, but Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan focused on the substance behind the chatter about the Bills' offensive coordinator and break down how the Bills have piled up yardage in this week's PlayAction podcast. Listen here

Bills fans in Baltimore: Buffalo Bills fans gathered at The Admiral's Cup in Baltimore. Here's a photo gallery from the party. View photos

Wilkins fined: Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions in the pile Sunday that led Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to rip off Wilkins' helmet, the Miami Herald reported. Read more

Rhodes moved to the injured list: Bills practice squad cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who signed with the team Wednesday, has been placed on the practice squad injured list, according to the league's daily transaction wire. He will miss the next four games. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Inside the NHL: Game behind the game is hit for Sabres mates Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt Read more

Mike Harrington: It's time for the nitty-gritty of Sabres training camp Read more

Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's strong camp continues in Sabres win Read more

Sabres assign Matt Savoie to junior team, 21 others headed to Rochester Read more

UB football: Bulls scrape out 24-20 win against Miami (Ohio) on Justin Marshall's late touchdown Read more

High schools: Prep talk: Iroquois runs to 5-0 record, Ken-West ruins Williamsville East's homecoming Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 2

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.