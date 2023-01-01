[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How have things become so dire at wide receiver?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 1, 2023

Bills Mailbag: How have things become so dire at wide receiver?

What better way is there to wake up on New Year's Day than with a new Bills mailbag?

OK, maybe we're biased... but this week's mailbag starts off with a bang: "How did the wide receiver group go from what was considered a strong group prior to the initial roster cuts to us putting retired/unsigned players placed on the practice squad and, called up for game day?"

It's a great question.

Gabe Davis' breakout playoff performance made many think the Bills had plenty of weapons around Stefon Diggs for Josh Allen and the offense to find plenty of success through the air.

But Davis hasn't lived up to that hype (if we're being fair, it would've been hard for him to do that).

'Go down the list, and other than Stefon Diggs, every other receiver on the roster has either not met or not come close to meeting his preseason projections," Jay Skurski wrote.

The Bills seem to have overestimated what they had on the roster.

Skurski's answer on the topic is much more detailed in the mailbag, plus he dives into playoff nerves, Joe Brady and much more.

Bobby Hart, Jumbo Tight End: At this point, if you see Hart jogging onto the field, you know why. “No. 68 is reporting eligible. Sixty-eight is an eligible receiver.” Is he surprised? “Definitely,” he said recently. “I appreciate anytime I’m trusted to be out there.” Read more

Reader presents problem in middle for Bills: Cincinnati defensive tackle D.J. Reader has been a monster at nose tackle against the run since returning to the lineup the past six games. Mark Gaughan wrote about the challenge, the flaw in the Pro Bowl voting system, the familiarity between the Bills and Bengals and more in his latest piece. Read more

Injury report: The Bills have just one injury designation, but it is a notable one. Jordan Poyer is questionable with a knee injury. Poyer was a limited participant in Saturday’s practice. Read more

A remarkable stat shows Edmunds' growth: The Bills have missed 76 tackles this season, sixth most in the NFL. Surprising? Maybe. But here's something that may be more surprising: Tremaine Edmunds has been responsible for just one of those missed tackles. Jay Skurski dug into Edmunds' improvements. Read more

How we see it: Our staff is usually on the same page when it comes to picking Buffalo Bills games. Usually, it is because the Bills are sizable favorites and expected to win. This time, in a toss-up, playoff-like matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals? We're split. Here's how our football writers see Monday night playing out. Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 1

