[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How does Zack Moss factor into 2022 plans?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 19, 2022
Bills Mailbag: How does Zack Moss factor into the 2022 offensive plan?
Running back was an interesting position to follow for the Buffalo Bills heading into last season's training camp.
It will be again later this summer, because it's one of the more intriguing position groups the Bills will address (or not) this spring.
Zack Moss started the 2021 season by getting double-digit touch totals in the first six Bills games. He touched the ball 10 times in a game just once the rest of the way.
There are some intriguing free agent options, including Sony Michel and Cordarrelle Patterson.
This week's mailbag has more on the backs, a prediction for roster turnover, stadium finances, a look inside the press box and much more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Harrison Phillips eager to reach his potential in Buffalo: “I have a lot of personal capital built up here in this organization, and with these people,” Phillips said the day after the season ended. He wants to be with the Buffalo Bills. Will it make sense for both sides? Read more
Clarence 'Pooh Bear' Williams dies: Williams, who briefly played for the Buffalo Bills in the 1998 season, was killed in a car crash near his hometown of Crescent City, Fla., according to police. He was 47. Read more
Equipment staffers were unsung heroes: The Buffalo Bills had quite an interesting season, as far as weather goes. They got through it all thanks to Jeff Mazurek, the team’s director of equipment operations, and other staff members. Here's the story of their season. Read more
Ranking the rookie classes: Which AFC teams drafted the best? The Buffalo Bills aren't near the top of the list. Read more
Analyzing Allen: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan dove deep into Josh Allen's numbers.
A closer look at Josh Allen's clutch play, completion rate, deep accuracy Read more
Josh Allen was No. 1 in NFL in preventing pressures from becoming sacks Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Buffalo Sabres: How Casey Mittelstadt's return could impact Sabres' lineup now, in the future Read more
Colleges: Canisius College drops mask mandate for indoor sporting events Read more
High schools: State federation cancels 2022 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament of Champions Read more
Proof of vaccine, testing no longer required for cheerleading state championships at RIT Read more
Meet the All-WNY Scholar-Athlete winners for Fall 2021 Read more
Today in sports history: Feb. 19
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.