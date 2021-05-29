[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How concerning is Star Lotulelei's absence?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 29, 2021

Bills Mailbag: How concerning is Star Lotulelei's absence from OTAs?

Star Lotulelei opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the pandemic, and there's no doubt the Bills missed his presence on the defensive line.

Nearly a year after Lotulelei opted out, the 31-year-old defensive tackle was not present during OTAs with the Bills this week.

“Unfortunately, Star is not here," Sean McDermott said.

Jay Skurski said it was easy to detect the disappointment in the coach's voice.

Sure, the practices are voluntary, and it may be a little bit earlier to panic, but wouldn't the Bills prefer Lotulelei was around and familiarizing himself with defensive line coach Eric Washington’s way of doing things?