[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How concerning is Star Lotulelei's absence?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 29, 2021
Bills Mailbag: How concerning is Star Lotulelei's absence from OTAs?
Star Lotulelei opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the pandemic, and there's no doubt the Bills missed his presence on the defensive line.
Nearly a year after Lotulelei opted out, the 31-year-old defensive tackle was not present during OTAs with the Bills this week.
“Unfortunately, Star is not here," Sean McDermott said.
Jay Skurski said it was easy to detect the disappointment in the coach's voice.
Sure, the practices are voluntary, and it may be a little bit earlier to panic, but wouldn't the Bills prefer Lotulelei was around and familiarizing himself with defensive line coach Eric Washington’s way of doing things?
In this week's mailbag, Skurski has more on Lotulelei, as well as answers to questions about the Bills and vaccines, a potential surprise move, which receivers will stick around and more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Reid Ferguson re-ups: The Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension that keeps him tied to the team through the 2024 season. "The people here in Buffalo are great. The food is great. Teammates are great. Organization is phenomenal." Read more
Phillips feeling like himself: For a while last season, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips wasn't himself while continuing to recover from ACL surgery. This offseason, the big man said "it's like night and day. I feel a lot better." Read more
Stadium rankings: Pro Football Network ranked the NFL's best stadiums. Where did Highmark rank? Read more
Column: From NFL.com's Jim Trotter, on the situation surrounding Eugene Chung: "Will the league do the right thing in this situation? Here's hoping so, because failing to act appropriately is a slap in the face of not only Chung and other minorities, but also the workplace policies it speaks so strongly about." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres prospect Aaron Huglen's 'surreal' comeback from back surgery Read more
How playing the Swedish way restored Rasmus Dahlin's confidence late in Sabres' season Read more
Colleges: UB announces additions of offensive line, defensive line coaches Read more
UB to add former Bulls quarterback Joe Licata to support staff Read more
Canisius College eliminated by Fairfield in MAAC baseball playoffs Read more
High schools: Lacrosse milestone for Gowanda's Scotia Snyder almost goes unnoticed Read more
Final Trench Trophy nominees for football season Read more
Today in sports history: May 29
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.