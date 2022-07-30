[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How concerned should fans be about the banged-up offensive line?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 30, 2022

Bills Mailbag: How concerned should fans be about the banged-up offensive line?

Buffalo Bills training camp is not yet a week old, but the projected starting five along the offensive line hasn't yet practiced together.

Rodger Saffold hasn't practiced after injuring his ribs in a car accident. Spencer Brown is still working his way back from offseason back surgery. During practice Friday, Mitch Morse was the only regular starter on the field.

Is it too early to worry? After all, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are on the schedule in Week 1.

"Offensive linemen talk all the time about how they need to work as one, cohesive unit, and the only way to achieve that is by being on the field together," Jay Skurski wrote. "It’s definitely a concern – one that will only grow as more time passes and they aren’t together."

This week's mailbag has more on the offensive line, plus questions on the real meaning of "non-contact" drills, Kyler Murray's independent study clause, O.J. Howard, James Cook and plenty of other topics.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Punter battle promises to go deep into summer: Matt Haack isn't going to go down without a fight. Not that anyone expected him to roll over. The Buffalo Bills drafted Matt Araiza in the sixth round, but early in camp, it's Haack who has the slight edge. “I’ve been so impressed with the way he’s carried himself as a man through the course of this competition, the spring and camp,” special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley said. Read more

Friday observations: As Mark Gaughan wrote, there aren't many conclusions to be drawn from practices without pads, but Buffalo's backup offensive linemen have not done well thus far. That continued Friday. Friday's observations story has more on the line's struggles, Micah Hyde's hip injury, Case Keenum, Isaiah McKenzie and more. Read more

Ron McDole finally to be inducted into hall of fame – at Nebraska: Ron McDole is going into the University of Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, but his daughter, Tammy McDole, thinks her father belongs in three more: the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame, the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Read more

Elite traits give Spencer Brown crazy upside: It case you missed it, Mark Gaughan wrote about second-year lineman Spencer Brown, who has all the tools to give the Buffalo Bills a talented tackle tandem for years to come to lead their offensive line and protect Josh Allen. Read more

Watson Watch will continue: The wait for a decision on potential discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct will continue into another week, the Associated Press reported. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

