[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: How Brandon Beane works the cap without mortgaging future

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 10, 2022

Bills Mailbag: How Brandon Beane tries to massage the salary cap without mortgaging future

One after another, the Bills have seemingly signed players to long term deals for a lot of money ... in the same offseason that general manager Brandon Beane previewed by saying the team wouldn't be big spenders.

But here we are, the Bills having done some spending.

So, what does it mean for the future? This is a salary cap sport after all. How do Beane and his front office staffers massage the salary cap without mortgaging the future?

"Restructuring contracts, especially after the cap decreased because of the pandemic, was a necessary evil for all NFL teams," Jay Skurski wrote in response to that question in this week's mailbag. "It’s clear Beane doesn’t favor using that tool too often, though. Because of that, I’d say you don’t have to worry too much about Beane totally mortgaging the future."

The mailbag this week has more on that topic, plus questions about what's next for the Bills, performance bonuses, guaranteed contracts and more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

All eyes on cornerback: Tre’Davious White and third-year veteran Dane Jackson are atop the depth chart at cornerback at this stage for the Bills, and it remains to be seen if White will be ready for Week 1. With limited options left in free agency, the Bills are likely looking to the draft to upgrade their depth at corner. Who could they target, and who are the players to watch? Our latest NFL draft preview highlights the cornerbacks. Read more

Miss any of others in our series previewing the draft at each position?

Bills will have receiver options with 25th pick Read more

It's a deep draft at running back, and Bills have a need Read more

Bills can mostly ignore quarterbacks, but would love for them to go early Read more

Offensive tackle features top-end talent, but then a drop-off Read more

Bills can find interior offensive line help on Day 3 Read more

Opposition to Bills stadium funding not enough to sway budget voting: "Our public schools got less than the Buffalo Bills stadium. The climate bill, the climate project that we really wanted, also got less than the Buffalo Bills project," said Democratic Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou of Manhattan. “Is that what we stand for? This is a moment where we have to look at where our priorities are.” Read more

What do cities lose when they lose pro sports? Western New Yorkers, for now, don't have to worry about losing their Bills. But in Oakland, the Raiders are gone and the A's could be next. From The Ringer: "In negotiations between the Oakland Athletics and city officials over the future of the A’s in Oakland, more is on the line than just baseball." Read more

Poyer seeks contract extension: Jordan Poyer's new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told The Buffalo News on Friday that he's approached the Bills' front office regarding a contract extension. "...he would like to finish his career in Buffalo," Rosenhaus wrote in a text message to The News. Read more

Haskins killed in crash: From the AP: "Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Inside the NHL: Five things Sabres can do in the Owen Power lab the rest of the way Read more

'There's a lot of excitement and there should be' as Sabres sign No. 1 draft pick Owen Power Read more

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

Bandits: Bandits fall behind early, suffer first home loss of season Read more

Basketball: Sean Kirst: NBA great Bob McAdoo on Buffalo, a half-century after arrival: 'I loved it there' Read more

Today in sports history: April 10

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.