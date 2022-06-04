[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Could A.J. Epenesa's roster spot be in jeopardy?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 4, 2022

Bills Mailbag: Could A.J. Epenesa's roster spot be in jeopardy?

The defensive line and edge rushing is where the Buffalo Bills made some key investments this offseason, trying to improve what was arguably the defense's lone "weak" spot in 2021-22.

So it's fair for a reader to wonder: Which young defensive end takes the next step? If it is not A.J. Epenesa, does he become trade bait or released?

Epenesa was selected by the Bills in the second round of the 2020 draft, and though he's not yet proven himself to be a reliable, potent pass rusher, it feels like now might be "selling low" in a trade, Jay Skurski wrote.

What about releasing him? Is his roster spot at all in jeopardy?

"Releasing him before his third season would be cutting bait way too soon on a second-round draft pick," Skurski wrote.

More on that topic, plus details on Buffalo's coaching staff, Von Miller's reason for leaving Los Angeles, Buffalo's offensive attack and the latest on the wide receiver situation can be found in this week's mailbag.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

UB product Ja'Marcus Ingram traveled long road to earn shot with Bills: Ingram, a cornerback, had no scholarship offers coming out of high school in Dallas. He played two years at Utah State and was a backup for two years at Texas Tech before ending his college career at the University at Buffalo. The Bills offered him a contract after a two-day rookie minicamp tryout last month, fulfilling a dream for Ingram. Read more

For a former Bill, mass shootings hit much too close to home: Reuben Gant, 70, who played tight end for the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s, is executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, a nonprofit organization devoted to finding social harmony. He lost a friend and colleague in a Wednesday night shooting at a medical center. “You wonder what the world is coming to,” he said. “Where does it end? At what point do we say enough is enough?” Read more

Bills release undrafted free agent: The Bills released undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Malik Williams, the team announced Friday. Read more

'Fitzmagic' retires: Ryan Fitzpatrick, a veteran of 17 seasons and nine different teams, is set to retire. A “magical ride” is an apt description of Fitzpatrick’s career, which included a stop in Buffalo from 2009-12. He became one of us. Just recently, he was shirtless in sub-zero temperatures rooting on the Buffalo Bills during Buffalo's home playoff game vs. New England. Read more

Jerry Hughes is happy to be home: The former Buffalo Bills’ defensive end signed with the Houston Texans on May 11, giving him the opportunity to play in his home state as he enters his 13th NFL season. "I was telling my wife this last night, I feel like I'm back in high school, just to be back in the city driving around." Read more

Anatomy of a second chance: From Sports Illustrated: Josh McDaniels, the new Raiders coach, opens up about his experiences with the Broncos and Patriots, as he and longtime friend Dave Ziegler start something new in Las Vegas. Read more

