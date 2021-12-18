[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Bills fans are right to feel cheated by officials

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 18, 2021
Bills Mailbag: Fans are right to feel cheated by officials after debacle in Tampa
Bills fans were angry after Sunday's game. And a bit playful, too.
But their anger toward the officials in Tampa for not flagging the Bucs for pass interference and then later flagging the Bills for the same penalty on a questionable call that helped move Tom Brady and Tampa down the field to set up their winning score was warranted.
"I rarely blame officials, because I believe there are plays that happen after bad calls are made that can change the outcome of a game," Jay Skurski wrote. "In this case, however, the Bills have a right to be furious."
If the officials made the correct call when Stefon Diggs was interfered with in the end zone, the Bills likely score a touchdown and win the game. It's that simple.
That issue was a hot topic in this week's mailbag, with multiple people asking about it.
Read more of Skurski's answer, plus his responses to questions about if the Bills should sit Josh Allen this week, naming rights for the new stadium, Wyatt Teller, Antonio Williams and more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Tyler Matakevich ready to face college coach: The Panthers-Bills connections run deep. For Matakevich, Sunday offers a chance to play against his old college coach. "It's just funny how those relationships never change. You just pick up right where you left off." Here's our latest Q&A with the captain and special teams ace. Read more
Allen expected to start: Josh Allen, who sprained his left foot in last Sunday's game, is expected to start tomorrow vs. Carolina. Dion Dawkins, meanwhile, tested positive for Covid-19, but the league's new protocols mean he could test back in. Read more
Mitch Morse has a big job Sunday: Carolina is fourth in the NFL in sacks per pass attempt. The Panthers have been successful because of their ability to “spin the dial” late, creating a lot of false pressure looks, moving guys in and out of rush lanes. Center Mitch Morse has a lot to communicate. Read more
Our picks: In case you missed it, here's how our staff thinks Sunday will go for the Bills. Read more
On the move: Three games were moved due to the latest wave of positive coronavirus cases in the NFL. Get ready for Tuesday Night Football. Read more
Urban Meyer never stopped living in the past: From SI's Jenny Vrentas: "The Jaguars hired Meyer because of his past successes, but Meyer’s past successes were also what doomed him as the Jaguars head coach – all because of his own choosing." Read more
