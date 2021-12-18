[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Bills fans are right to feel cheated by officials

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 18, 2021

Bills Mailbag: Fans are right to feel cheated by officials after debacle in Tampa

Bills fans were angry after Sunday's game. And a bit playful, too.

But their anger toward the officials in Tampa for not flagging the Bucs for pass interference and then later flagging the Bills for the same penalty on a questionable call that helped move Tom Brady and Tampa down the field to set up their winning score was warranted.

"I rarely blame officials, because I believe there are plays that happen after bad calls are made that can change the outcome of a game," Jay Skurski wrote. "In this case, however, the Bills have a right to be furious."

If the officials made the correct call when Stefon Diggs was interfered with in the end zone, the Bills likely score a touchdown and win the game. It's that simple.

That issue was a hot topic in this week's mailbag, with multiple people asking about it.