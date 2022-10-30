[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: Are there any 'coordinators in waiting' on Bills' staff?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 30, 2022

It's the nature of being good in the NFL. When things are going well over a long period of time like they have been for the Buffalo Bills, other teams come calling for your coaches.

It happened with Brian Daboll, and it could happen soon enough with Leslie Frazier and even the young Ken Dorsey, just months into his first year as an NFL offensive coordinator.

So, who's up next if those guys get other gigs?

Joe Brady, come on down. Brady has offensive coordinator experience with the Panthers, though it wasn't a very productive pairing. On defense, defensive line coach Eric Washington also has experience as a defensive coordinator. There are other options, too.

Bills' defensive ranking means Frazier could get another head coaching chance: Players on Buffalo's defense are full of confidence from their 5-1 start and first-place NFL rankings in several statistical categories. Leslie Frazier knows how to handle guys like that, he's been coaching football for nearly 35 years. Praise them, yes, but also push them. Compliment them, yes, but also critique them. Ryan O'Halloran wrote about Buffalo's top defense and why Frazier could be lining himself up for another chance to be a head coach. Read more

Talking design with Bills stadium architect: Jonathan Mallie, who is a senior principal and director for Populous and one of the lead architects on the Bills stadium project, described the differences between Highmark and the next Bills stadium in a pair of interviews with The News. Here are some excerpts from the Q&A. Read more

Welcome back, Sammy Watkins: Sammy Watkins will see some old friends tonight in Orchard Park, but he'll also see a new one. Watkins spent part of his offseason working out with a group that included Gabe Davis. Read more

Inside Bills-Packers: We've got everything you need to get ready for kickoff today...

Scouting Report: Bills have advantages all over the field tonight. And it shouldn't be close. Read more

PlayAction: The Packers enter Sunday having allowed the fewest amount of passing yards in the NFL. But they haven't seen the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Read more

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are a cautionary tale to all Bills fans, Mark Gaughan wrote. Read more

Podcast: The numbers Stefon Diggs is putting up are mind-boggling, but somehow the Bills' top wideout is going a bit unnoticed. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discussed what makes Diggs special, plus they look at the rest of the AFC East through seven weeks and break down one of the main reasons the Packers' offense is struggling so much. Listen here

Without Davante Adams, Green Bay's offense looks different ... and not in a good way. Read more

