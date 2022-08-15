[BN] Blitz: Mailbag: 3 up, 3 down from the preseason opener

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills Mailbag: 3 up, 3 down from the preseason opener

It's tough to take away a lot from one preseason game, especially when Josh Allen and some other regulars didn't suit up, and the regulars who did suit up weren't out there very long.

How does that rationale apply to the quarterbacks?

Case Keenum certainly didn't help himself Saturday night with three turnovers in the first half.

He was a shoe-in for a 3 up, 3 down list (on the down list, obviously) when Jay Skurski was asked to provide one for this week's mailbag.

But was Keenum's performance, combined with Matt Barkley's, enough to shuffle the order of quarterbacks behind Allen?

That was another question posed to Skurski for the Bills Mailbag, which also includes questions about the roster situation at running back, the possibility of some veteran pass catchers being cut, Khalil Shakir's strong start and more.

