[BN] Blitz: Lotulelei's return creates numbers game at DT

Edge rusher a big priority: There's arguably no position the Bills need to upgrade more than defensive end. Their sack numbers from that spot were 35.5% of their team total, which ranked last in the NFL. They could be in line for signing a high-priced free agent as well as using a top pick on the outside. Read more

Off the field: From USA Today: "The NFLPA delivered a concurrent message Tuesday in the organization's third annual #AthleteAnd workshop. Ninety-eight professional athletes representing leagues including the NFL, WNBA, MLS and NWSL gathered virtually for professional development, networking and perspective on how to chase their passions beyond sports – even before the end of their athletic careers are in sight." Read more