[BN] Blitz: London to Buffalo: The NFL paths of Efe Obada and Christian Wade

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 27, 2021
From London to Buffalo: Tracing the NFL paths of new Bills teammates Efe Obada and Christian Wade
Christian Wade might not ever make the Buffalo Bills' roster. His story has been well documented. The U.K.-born 30-year-old turned to football after playing professional rugby. He's had his moments in camp while with the Bills, but hasn't taken that next step.
He may not make it in 2021, but he's likely to be more comfortable this training camp than he ever has been. He's now joined by a friend and countryman, Efe Obada.
"That's my brother right there," Wade said in an interview with The Buffalo News.
Both have come through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, and didn't meet until they trained together at the IMG Academy in Florida.
While Wade hasn't made the 53-man roster, Obada, who the Bills signed to a one-year deal, is coming off his best season. His 5.5 sacks in 2020 would have led the Bills.
Will the two raise each other up?
Jay Skurski has the story.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Up the tempo: Did you realize the Bills amassed a double-digit lead in 14 of their 19 games, including the playoffs? Their attack was so potent that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll didn't need to pick up the tempo, as has become common around the NFL. If the Bills need to, they have the ability to pick up the pace. Here's Mark Gaughan's analysis. Read more
Mailbag: What happens with the Cole Beasley situation? Will the NFL change its vaccination protocols? Do the Bills have any areas of concern in regards to injuries? How much does Star Lotulelei raise the play of others around him? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in Part 1 of this week's mailbag. Read more
Allow Isaiah Hodgins to reintroduce himself: In case you missed it, Isaiah Hodgins is back from injury. The receiver is equal parts rookie and second-year player. Will he make the roster? Read more
Highmark Stadium to host fireworks: Looking for a place to watch Fourth of July fireworks? The Bills are inviting you to their stadium parking lot to watch. Read more
Top 25 under 25: No Bills made the cut, but here's who NFL.com's Nick Shook put at each position. Read more
Q&A: In case you missed it, here's our Q&A with defensive line coach Eric Washington, who has a big task in front of him in 2021. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Blue Jays: Blue Jays notebook: Offense does two-out damage to support Ryu Read more
Mike Harrington: Orioles aren't the only MLB team not taking to the road Read more
Colleges: Ohio quarterback Mekhi Lynn is UB football's first 2022 commit Read more
Eastern Michigan wide receiver to transfer to UB football Read more
High schools: Lancaster's Eric Rupp earns Buffalo News Football Coach of the Year honor Read more
Gowanda wins Class C baseball, spoiling Portville's perfect season Read more
Gowanda girls win first sectional lacrosse title Read more
Fall 2 Football Honor Roll: Meet some of the top players in WNY Read more
Courtney Maclay's nine-point game helps Williamsville East win historic girls lacrosse title Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.