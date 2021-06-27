[BN] Blitz: London to Buffalo: The NFL paths of Efe Obada and Christian Wade

BY JEFF NEIBURG

From London to Buffalo: Tracing the NFL paths of new Bills teammates Efe Obada and Christian Wade

Christian Wade might not ever make the Buffalo Bills' roster. His story has been well documented. The U.K.-born 30-year-old turned to football after playing professional rugby. He's had his moments in camp while with the Bills, but hasn't taken that next step.

He may not make it in 2021, but he's likely to be more comfortable this training camp than he ever has been. He's now joined by a friend and countryman, Efe Obada.

"That's my brother right there," Wade said in an interview with The Buffalo News.

Both have come through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, and didn't meet until they trained together at the IMG Academy in Florida.

While Wade hasn't made the 53-man roster, Obada, who the Bills signed to a one-year deal, is coming off his best season. His 5.5 sacks in 2020 would have led the Bills.

Will the two raise each other up?