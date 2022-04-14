 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Linebacker looms as 'sneaky' need for Buffalo Bills

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 14, 2022

Utah's Devin Lloyd is the top linebacker in the 2020 NFL draft.

NFL draft preview: Linebacker looms as 'sneaky' need for Buffalo Bills

Speed is becoming a major factor for linebacker prospects.

In the six years between 2013 and 2018, four linebackers ran 40-yard dash times faster than 4.50 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. Fourteen linebackers have cracked 4.50 in the past four years.

“Teams are obsessed with trying to find the longer, rangier, off-the-ball linebackers,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

The Bills have a pretty fast one in Matt Milano, though he didn't crack 4.50. 

Linebacker is an interesting position for the Bills this draft season, with Tremaine Edmunds entering the last year of his contract and the knowledge that bringing him back will mean spending a lot of money.

Could the Bills look to the draft to add some talent to the room?

In part 10 of our series previewing the NFL draft at each position, Mark Gaughan dives into the linebacker position.

READ MORE

