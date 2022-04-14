[BN] Blitz: Linebacker looms as 'sneaky' need for Buffalo Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 14, 2022
NFL draft preview: Linebacker looms as 'sneaky' need for Buffalo Bills
Speed is becoming a major factor for linebacker prospects.
In the six years between 2013 and 2018, four linebackers ran 40-yard dash times faster than 4.50 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. Fourteen linebackers have cracked 4.50 in the past four years.
“Teams are obsessed with trying to find the longer, rangier, off-the-ball linebackers,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.
The Bills have a pretty fast one in Matt Milano, though he didn't crack 4.50.
Could the Bills look to the draft to add some talent to the room?
People are also reading…
In part 10 of our series previewing the NFL draft at each position, Mark Gaughan dives into the linebacker position.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
'They did have options to leave': “That was hanging over New York, Western New Yorkers in particular. So, the decision was made to get the best deal we could for taxpayers, and we did that,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said on WNYC. Read more
Phillips and Haslett named XFL coaches: Former Buffalo Bills head coach Wade Phillips and former Buffalo star linebacker Jim Haslett have signed on to be head coaches again – in the new XFL. Read more
Kiper's latest mock: On Wednesday, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft and he has the Bills using the No. 25 overall selection on Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill. Read more
Iowa State RB joins visit list: Breece Hall made a pre-draft official visit to the Bills. Hall, one of the few three-down, complete backs in the 2022 draft class, could be the first running back taken. Read more
What's next for Josh Allen? In case you missed it, here's Jim Kubiak's in-depth look at Josh Allen and what comes next. "Ken Dorsey’s performance in his new role will be the single greatest factor to Allen’s success. The pressure to succeed has never been higher." Read more
Best deal ever? For Sports Illustrated, Andrew Brandt wrote: "While Deshaun Watson took player contracts to a new level, the Bills’ ownership just took stadium contracts to a much higher level. Watson got $230 million; the Bills got several times more than that. Simply, the Bills just made the best deal in the history of the business of sports." Read more
Draft preview: Miss any of our deep dives into each position ahead of the draft Here are the positions that we've previewed so far:
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Owen Power part of Sabres' foundation for a 'bright future' on defense Read more
Colleges: Despite what survey says, UB football players say team is anything but boring Read more
High schools: Photos: Cleveland Hill and Medina battle on baseball diamond View photos
Iroquois' Trey Kleitz commits to Roberts Wesleyan for basketball Read more
Today in sports history: April 14
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.