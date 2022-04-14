[BN] Blitz: Linebacker looms as 'sneaky' need for Buffalo Bills

In the six years between 2013 and 2018, four linebackers ran 40-yard dash times faster than 4.50 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. Fourteen linebackers have cracked 4.50 in the past four years.

“Teams are obsessed with trying to find the longer, rangier, off-the-ball linebackers,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. The Bills have a pretty fast one in Matt Milano, though he didn't crack 4.50.

Linebacker is an interesting position for the Bills this draft season, with Tremaine Edmunds entering the last year of his contract and the knowledge that bringing him back will mean spending a lot of money.

Could the Bills look to the draft to add some talent to the room?