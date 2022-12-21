[BN] Blitz: Leslie Frazier has faith in defense as questions rise on run front

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 21, 2022

Mark Gaughan: Leslie Frazier has faith in Bills defense as questions rise on run front

The Bills looked like they had corrected their issues stopping the run, then Saturday happened.

To illustrate how much better the Bills had been, let's just look at the stretch following their bye week after a win in Kansas City on Oct. 16:

Week 8 vs. Green Bay: 208 rushing yards allowed

Week 9 at New York: 174

Week 10 vs. Minnesota: 147

Week 11 vs. Cleveland: 80

Week 12 at Detroit: 96

Week 13 at New England: 60

Week 14 vs New York: 76

Week 15 vs. Miami: 188

Leslie Frazier is not about to panic after Saturday's result.

"... You’ve got to regroup," Frazier said. "You’ve got to learn from it and play it better going forward. We’ve been able to do that in the past and you’d like to believe we can do it again.”

Did the Dolphins unlock a problem with the defense that other teams can exploit? Mark Gaughan tries to answer that question.

