[BN] Blitz: Last year, the Bills had a goal of running it back – this year, it's not so simple

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 28, 2022

Analysis: Last year, the Bills had a goal of running it back – this year, it's not so simple

There was a key term being tossed around a lot last offseason for the Buffalo Bills and into training camp prior to the 2021-22 campaign: continuity.

The Bills returned 21 of their 22 starters from last season's AFC championship game. Running it back was a big goal for the Bills. They had the talent, the right cap situation, and they felt ready to take the next step with the same group.

This year, the situation isn't as simple.

"I think you've got to take a step back, reset and really be calculated about our next moves," Sean McDermott said.

Of course, the Bills showed that this group is certainly capable of beating Kansas City and representing the AFC in the Super Bowl, but until that actually happens, there are questions to consider.