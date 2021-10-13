[BN] Blitz: Kyle Williams' leadership helped lay foundation for Bills' success

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 13, 2021
Kyle Williams' leadership helped lay foundation for Bills' current success
Kyle Williams played 183 games in the NFL, all with the Buffalo Bills.
The last two of his 13 NFL seasons occurred during Sean McDermott's first two years behind the Buffalo bench. Williams was 34 in his penultimate professional season. But the presence of McDermott "breathed some life to me into my mid- to upper-30s still playing football," Williams said.
The relationship between player and coach became a friendship quite quickly.
McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier relied on Williams and Lorenzo Alexander to lead the way and usher in a new era. They did that.
Williams, six-time Pro Bowl participant, will be enshrined Wednesday as a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.
Jay Skurski caught up with Williams for the latest in our series on the Class of 2021.
PlayAction: The Bills will be playing a lot of Cover Three defense Monday night, a typical look to slow down the Titans and star running back Derrick Henry. The Bills play a lot of Cover Three anyway, Mark Gaughan says, so at least they are accustomed to the ways an opponent tries to beat that defensive scheme. WATCH NOW
Favorites: The Bills are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Josh Allen, meanwhile, is leading the charge for MVP. Read more
October Surprise: Fifteen years ago, the October Surprise hit Western New York. Everyone who was in Buffalo for the storm has a story, and that includes the 2006 Buffalo Bills. A new book authored by Don Purdy, the team’s director of football administration, tells the story. Erik Brady has the details. Read more
Position grades: Things went well for the Bills on Sunday night, but it wasn't perfect. At least not for the running backs and the special teams units. Mark Gaughan rewatched the game and gave out his position grades. Read more
No Mannings on Monday: Peyton and Eli Manning will be sitting out another Monday Night Football game when Buffalo visits the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 18. Alan Pergament's latest column has more on the Mannings, plus an explanation of why Packers-Bengals got the boot on WUTV. Read more
Blitz-free D beat up Chiefs: In case you missed it, the Bills were perfectly comfortable taking down Kansas City without throwing blitzers at Patrick Mahomes. Here's why Leslie Frazier decided to do something so rare. Read more
Analyzing Allen, offense: Tampa provided a template in February to beat Kansas City's defense. The Bills and Josh Allen just elevated it to perfection. Allen, Jim Kubiak wrote, was the best player on the field Sunday. Here's a weekly analysis, with video, of how the Bills fared on offense. Read more
Wilson wants to be less robotic: Checking in on Jets rookie Zach Wilson ... "I’m always putting my mind on new things I need to learn,” he said Tuesday. “And with that sometimes comes being a little bit robotic. And I think sometimes that's how those throws come out, as if I'm aiming them. I've got to throw it and rip it." Read more
The next best?: Josh Allen has entered the ranks of the game's elite quarterbacks in just a few seasons. Out in Los Angeles, Justin Herbert can't be stopped. From The Ringer: "After yet another epic performance on Sunday against Cleveland, the Chargers QB is rapidly rising up the NFL rankings at his position. But where is his ceiling? And how much of a gap is there between him and the league’s greats?" Read more
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Stop with the tank talk. This time, Sabres might actually be rebuilding Read more
With questions abound, Sabres determined to show they're ready to succeed Read more
From Owen Power to the young Amerks: 15 Sabres prospects to watch in 2021-22 Read more
Sabres preview collection: Don Granato's drive to build a winner; No, they're not tanking Read more
Colleges: UB football sets a goal for a bowl as second half of season begins Read more
High schools: Kenmore West's Jermaine Atkins revels in 7-touchdown day Read more
Lew-Port girls soccer bests St. Mary's as teams tune up for playoffs Read more
