[BN] Blitz: Kyle Williams' leadership helped lay foundation for Bills' success

Analyzing Allen, offense: Tampa provided a template in February to beat Kansas City's defense. The Bills and Josh Allen just elevated it to perfection. Allen, Jim Kubiak wrote, was the best player on the field Sunday. Here's a weekly analysis, with video, of how the Bills fared on offense. Read more

Wilson wants to be less robotic: Checking in on Jets rookie Zach Wilson ... "I’m always putting my mind on new things I need to learn,” he said Tuesday. “And with that sometimes comes being a little bit robotic. And I think sometimes that's how those throws come out, as if I'm aiming them. I've got to throw it and rip it." Read more