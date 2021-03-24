[BN] Blitz: Kiper mock has Bama RB to Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 24, 2021

Alabama could have record draft haul; Kiper mocks RB Harris to Bills

As good as Alabama football has been in recent years, this year's championship-winning team could tie a 17-year-old record at next month's NFL draft.

The 2004 University of Miami Hurricanes had six players selected in the first round, a record for the most first-round picks from the same school in a single draft.

Alabama has a decent shot to match that. The Crimson Tide have four shoe-in first rounders and three possibilities.

One of those possibilities, running back Najee Harris, was Mel Kiper's pick for the Bills in his latest mock draft.

“I think year in and year out, Alabama produces the most NFL-ready players,” Bama tight end Miller Forristall said.