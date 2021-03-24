[BN] Blitz: Kiper mock has Bama RB to Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 24, 2021
Alabama could have record draft haul; Kiper mocks RB Harris to Bills
As good as Alabama football has been in recent years, this year's championship-winning team could tie a 17-year-old record at next month's NFL draft.
The 2004 University of Miami Hurricanes had six players selected in the first round, a record for the most first-round picks from the same school in a single draft.
Alabama has a decent shot to match that. The Crimson Tide have four shoe-in first rounders and three possibilities.
One of those possibilities, running back Najee Harris, was Mel Kiper's pick for the Bills in his latest mock draft.
“I think year in and year out, Alabama produces the most NFL-ready players,” Bama tight end Miller Forristall said.
Mark Gaughan has more on Harris and the potentially historic Alabama class.
McKenzie returns: Bills re-signed jack-of-all-trades wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Tuesday. According to a report from NFL Network, the deal is for $1.15 million, with $350,000 in guarantees. Read more
FSU guys show off: Brandon Beane was in attendance when Florida State hosted its pro day workout Monday. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was one of two intriguing defensive backs Beane was likely watching closely. Read more
Trubisky can keep the Bills from sinking: The Bills brought in Mitchell Trubisky to be an upgrade over former backup Matt Barkley. Mark Gaughan's analysis on Trubisky quotes two ESPN analysts and the former Bears scouting director. Here's why Trubisky has the talent to keep the Bills from sinking. Read more
Mock roundup: Who do the experts have the Bills selecting at pick 30? Here's a recent roundup. Read more
Big money on the way: A spending boom in the NFL is coming, but a lower salary cap meant a frugal free agency. The league’s new media rights deals, however, portend higher spending in the not-so-distant future. The Ringer's Kevin Clark has more. Read more
Sabres: As trade deadline approaches, Sabres' Eric Staal focusing on 'what I can control' Read more
Sabres through 30 games: As you would figure, this season is one of the worst Read more
Linus Ullmark returns to practice; Dustin Tokarski to start Wednesday Read more
Baseball: Blue Jays and Bisons both seeking scheduling clarity starting in May Read more
Colleges: Daemen women's basketball season ends in Elite Eight of NCAA Division II Tournament Read more
What teams in the Sweet 16 have the ability to move forward? Read more
High schools: West Seneca East's size, experience too much for Williamsville South's junior varsity fill-ins Read more
High school playoffs extra: LID's Morganne Dee reaches 100-point mark Read more
