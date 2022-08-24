[BN] Blitz: Khalil Shakir's background prepares him for versatile role

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 24, 2022

Bills Khalil Shakir's background prepares him for versatile role in Buffalo

Nothing is guaranteed to the 148th pick in the NFL draft. Especially not when he's selected by a team with Super Bowl aspirations like the Buffalo Bills.

Roster spots here are hard to come by, and the wide receiver room is filled with talent.

Yet, few players have stood out in camp the way Khalil Shakir, the Bills' fifth-round pick out of Boise state, has so far.

Shakir has led the Bills in receiving yards in each of the preseason games, with 92 yards on five catches against the Colts and 59 yards on three catches against the Broncos.

It's not just catching the ball. Coach Sean McDermott said he likes what Shakir is doing without the ball in his hands.

It's been "new environment, no problem" for Shakir thus far in the NFL ... no matter where or what the Bills want him to do.

Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on why Shakir's background prepared him for a versatile role with the Bills.

