[BN] Blitz: Ken Dorsey working through adjustments in new role

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 27, 2022

Bills OC Ken Dorsey working through adjustments in new role

Continuity has been one of the keys to Buffalo's rise to becoming a contender in the NFL. That especially applies to Josh Allen, who has had little turnover when it comes to who's coaching him up as the Bills' staff developed him into one of the game's best quarterbacks.

That's one of the reasons why having Ken Dorsey move from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left made a lot of sense.

The two have worked together since 2019, but Allen says “it’s been different" during voluntary organized team activities, and he knows that’s what this time of year is for.

“It's going to take time,” Allen said. “Even today I was just like, ‘Hey, I want you talking to me in the headset, and just let me hear your voice.’ Because that's going to be a little bit of an adjustment and curve.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Dorsey working through the adjustments in his new role.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Tweak to practice squad rules could aid teams like Bills: Those with deep rosters stand to benefit from the NFL's new rules regarding practice squads. Teams can now can keep up to six veterans with unlimited experience (more than two years) on the practice squad. Mark Gaughan has more. Read more

Poyer's contract status not distracting him from his charitable efforts: Jordan Poyer is not letting the business of football interfere with his off-the-field commitments. “Being able to use my voice is something that I'm still learning how to do. At the same time, I understand the impact that I have on others. I want to continue to do that, plus it gives me motivation to continue to stay sober, continue to help those who need the help,” he said. Read more

Allen's leadership continues to hit new levels: How does Josh Allen's leadership seem to come so naturally? “Don't laugh when I say this, but my dad used to interview me on the way to preschool, kindergarten, first grade, every day, he would drive us to school,” Allen said. “He would sit there and he'd ask questions like he was interviewing us on the side of a field, postgame interviews and stuff like that." Read more

Jordan Phillips is back in his comfort zone: After two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, the big man is happy to be back in the middle of Buffalo's defensive line. “It’s a good time,” Phillips said. “I’m enjoying myself.” His teammates are happy to have him back, too. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Jack Quinn will take the lessons from his goal-less playoff run with Amerks Read more

Mike Harrington: Triple-OT classic is the kind of experience Sabres' brass wanted Amerks to have Read more

Colleges: Game times, TV assignments set for early season UB football games Read more

High schools: West Seneca West's Brian Bork takes legacies of Tops shooting victims to state tennis tournament Read more

East Aurora girls, boys win Class A team championship, Cheektowaga boys finish second Read more

Jordan Kanick pitches Depew to Section VI Class B1 softball title Read more

Hutch Tech hires Micah Harris as football head coach; Harris aims to be the answer Read more

Today in sports history: May 27

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.