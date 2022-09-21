[BN] Blitz: Ken Dorsey taking Brian Daboll's torch and running for Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 21, 2022

Analysis: Ken Dorsey taking Brian Daboll's torch and running for Bills

It was probably clear a few weeks before the season, but it's really clear now: If you honestly had worries that Ken Dorsey was out of his league taking the reins from Brian Daboll as a first-time NFL play-caller, you probably just enjoy the feeling of being worried about something ... anything.

Any doubt has been erased. Dorsey is more than capable, either because he really knows what he's doing, or because the personnel he's coaching is really just that good. Does it matter?

Dorsey, Mark Gaughan wrote, is giving the offense everything fans loved about Daboll’s approach, and "perhaps kicking up the versatility knob a notch."

The hallmarks of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive renaissance have remained in place. Here's Gaughan's analysis of what's going right and how the Bills are doing it.

Speaking of Dorsey's first go at this whole NFL offensive coordinator thing, we're tracking how he's using his personnel each week.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Allen-Diggs connection keeps getting more marvelous: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were simply unstoppable Monday night inside Highmark Stadium. For Buffalo Bills fans, it was a joy to watch. Jim Kubiak has been a Bills fan for long time. "In all my years of rooting for and following the Bills, there is only one other game I remember in which the Bills fulfilled the promise of their greatness to the extent they did Monday," Kubiak wrote. Here's Kubiak's weekly breakdown and film review of Allen and the offense. Read more

Dane Jackson released from hospital, tweets thanks to Bills fans: Good news on the Dane Jackson front: the cornerback appears to have avoided a serious neck injury. He was back at the team facility Tuesday after being released from the hospital. Jay Skurski has the latest on the injuries to Jackson and Micah Hyde. Read more

Why the Buffalo Bills wanted Marv Levy right here, right now: Levy's attendance Monday night was a surprise. "Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?” the old coach said to a roaring crowd. Read more

A further look at the Bills' statistical dominance during their 2-0 start: From Jay Skurski: "The eyeball test suggests it, and the numbers back it up: Through the first two weeks of the season, the Buffalo Bills have been the NFL’s best team – by a wide margin." Here's a look at the numbers. Read more

Reggie Gilliam carves out a consistent role: The Buffalo Bills’ fullback played 18 snaps Monday a week after playing 19 in the season opener against the Rams. Here are some takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

Report card: It felt like a perfect night for the Buffalo Bills, but it wasn't A's all around. The running game has some work to do. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: The main "Monday Night Football" combo for ESPN, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, were in Philadelphia for Eagles-Vikings. Blowouts are a bit difficult to broadcast. There's a lot of time to fill. Here's Alan Pergament's review of how ESPN's B team did during the Bills-Titans game. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

UB football: UB football coach Maurice Linguist: 'We know we're better than what our record is' Read more

Baseball: Addison Barger's single in 10th drives in winner for Buffalo Bisons Read more

Buffalo Sabres/NHL: Meet Meghan Chayka, a die-hard Bills fan and 'perennial nerd' with a passion for sports analytics Read more

Observations: Filip Cederqvist a 'monster' in Sabres' sweep at Prospects Challenge Read more

High schools: 10 volleyball players to watch during 2022 season Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 21

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.