[BN] Blitz: Keeping 2 QBs is risky, but it was right for the Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 1, 2021

Analysis: Keeping two quarterbacks comes with some risk, but it's the right move for Bills

Jake Fromm's chances of making the team as the third quarterback had little to do with outplaying anyone else in the quarterback room. He was racing against other positions, trying to make the Bills see the value in a third quarterback instead of, say, an extra defensive lineman or an extra receiver.

Sure, Fromm and the other quarterback released, Davis Webb, may garner some interest on waivers, but would keeping a third quarterback on the 53-man roster really be worth it?

If the Bills somehow lose both Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky, they're in pretty dire straits.

That was the calculation Brandon Beane had to consider as the 4 p.m. deadline to submit rosters approached Tuesday afternoon.

At least one of the two released quarterbacks will be back with the practice squad. However, if both get claimed on waivers, the Bills will have to add another quarterback to the system.