[BN] Blitz: Keeping 2 QBs is risky, but it was right for the Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 1, 2021
Analysis: Keeping two quarterbacks comes with some risk, but it's the right move for Bills
Jake Fromm's chances of making the team as the third quarterback had little to do with outplaying anyone else in the quarterback room. He was racing against other positions, trying to make the Bills see the value in a third quarterback instead of, say, an extra defensive lineman or an extra receiver.
Sure, Fromm and the other quarterback released, Davis Webb, may garner some interest on waivers, but would keeping a third quarterback on the 53-man roster really be worth it?
If the Bills somehow lose both Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky, they're in pretty dire straits.
That was the calculation Brandon Beane had to consider as the 4 p.m. deadline to submit rosters approached Tuesday afternoon.
At least one of the two released quarterbacks will be back with the practice squad. However, if both get claimed on waivers, the Bills will have to add another quarterback to the system.
The move to keep two quarterbacks, Jay Skurski wrote, comes with risk. But it was right for the Bills.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Stadium plan submitted: The Bills submitted plans for a 60,000-seat stadium in Orchard Park. The $1.4 million stadium, which would seat about 12,000 less than Highmark Stadium, would be done by 2027 at the latest a source told The Buffalo News, confirming details reported Tuesday afternoon by the AP. Read more
Bills set their 53-man roster: So, two quarterbacks it was. And two tight ends, too. The Bills showed their depth on the defensive line and at wide receiver. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the roster, including details on some cut players who could return. Read more
Like it in a cleaner list? Here's the roster: Read more
Josh Allen is in a new Buffalo Wild Wings ad: From Katherine Fitzgerald: "Despite his very public love for Bar-Bill Tavern, Josh Allen is partnering with Buffalo Wild Wings and 'putting the Buffalo back in Buffalo Wild Wings,' as he wrote on Instagram." Read more
Jaret Patterson makes Washington's roster: “This gets me teary-eyed, even talking about it right now,” his brother James, a linebacker for UB, told The News. “Just to see him do what he does, every single day, and handle it like a pro, it’s amazing." Jaret Patterson, the UB standout, is one of three running backs on the Washington roster. Read more
Pats send Cam packing: It's officially the Mac Jones Era in New England after the Patriots let go of Cam Newton Tuesday. Read more
Newton was the obvious highlight on roster cut down day. Here's a look at who else was released Tuesday: Read more
NFLPA investigating Urban Meyer: The Jacksonville coach said he and GM Trent Baalke took vaccination status into consideration during final roster cuts. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
