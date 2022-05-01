[BN] Blitz: Kaiir Elam improves on 'The Blueprint,' follows father, uncle into NFL

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 1, 2022

Bills first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam improves on 'The Blueprint,' follows father, uncle into NFL

Abram Elam said they call him "The Blueprint," an undrafted free agent safety out of Kent State who signed with the Dolphins in 2005 and bounced around the league for eight years.

Elam started 71 of 104 career games.

But both he and his brother Matt had their reputations marred and playing careers sidetracked by well-publicized legal troubles.

They founded a nonprofit in 2008 with a goal to “show youth that through determination and perseverance, their goals can be accomplished and there is a second chance for greatness.”

Kaiir, the Bills' first-round pick, was widely projected as such, and did not hire an agent when he declared for the draft, instead relying on his uncle and father to serve as advisers.

“Everything, I expect to earn it,” Kaiir Elam said. “There’s no promises."

Jason Wolf has much more in his profile of the new cornerback in Buffalo.

