[BN] Blitz: Justin Zimmer hopes to have finally found a permanent NFL home

Efe Obada aims to be defined by his work: Efe Obada is still surprised sometimes when he thinks about how far he's come. "I'm probably the glitch in the matrix that's able to be in the NFL and to be able to have this platform to share that with you," he said Monday. But he's ready to be defined by his play and not his past. Katherine Fitzgerald has the story.