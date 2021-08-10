[BN] Blitz: Justin Zimmer hopes to have finally found a permanent NFL home

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 10, 2021
Justin Zimmer hopes to have finally found a permanent NFL home in Buffalo
Justin Zimmer is 28 and has bounced around quite a bit in his professional football playing career.
This training camp with the Bills marks the first time in his career that he's had the same defensive line coach for consecutive years.
"I really know what's expected of me, how he wants me to play," he said. "And it really just let me go into this offseason and know exactly what I needed to focus on to get better."
Zimmer played 275 snaps in the regular season and another 63 in the postseason last year.
He's now in a competition with Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. for playing time behind presumed starters Star Lotulelei and Ed Oliver on the interior defensive line.
Has Zimmer found a more permanent NFL home in Buffalo?
