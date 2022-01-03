[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen's running offers Bills a cheat code

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 3, 2022
Jason Wolf: Josh Allen running offers Bills cheat code when all else fails
Three times in the last four games, Josh Allen has taken it upon himself to take matters into his own hands.
On Sunday, however, Allen's propensity to tuck and run when he sees space came not because the Bills lacked the ability to run the ball with their running backs, but because the Falcons simply couldn't stop the Bills when they attacked on the ground.
Take the three kneel-downs off the state line and Allen rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. It came on the same day he had arguably the worst passing performance of his career and certainly the worst since his rookie season.
“Not every game you win is going to be pretty,” Allen said, “and that was the case today.”
Sure, but the Bills still won by two touchdowns, and it's because Allen's ability to run offers an out when the passing game is off.
Here's Jason Wolf's column on Allen's work with his legs.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Observations: Devin Singletary ran 23 times for 110 yards, a career high, and scored twice. It continued a run of strong play from the running back. Jay Skurski's observations from the win leads with Singletary's big day and includes news and notes on Dion Dawkins, pass catcher; Matt Ryan, taunter; another no punt game; and more. Read more
Ed Oliver finds freaky plays when the Bills need them: “Obviously it’s full team defense, but Ed’s got some freaky things to him where he can take over a game himself," Harrison Phillips said. Oliver did exactly that when the Bills needed him most. Katherine Fitzgerald has more. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: As usual, Mark Gaughan takes readers inside some of the key plays from the game. Here's a closer look at Greg Rousseau's first sack since Week 5, Ed Oliver's key sequence, Josh Allen's touchdown runs and Kyle Pitts' big play. Read more
Questions and answers: What should fans root for in Week 18, besides a Bills victory? How much should we be worried about the fact the win over Atlanta was more difficult than necessary? What should fans be most thankful for, besides Allen? Mark Gaughan has the answers. Read more
Report card: "Well, would you look at that? The Bills can actually run the ball," Jay Skurski wrote about the running game, which earned an A+ in Sunday's report card. Read more
AFC playoff picture: Five of the seven playoff spots are claimed, but the final two remain up for grabs. Here's the latest. Read more
Bills-Jets game time moved for regular season finale: The New England Patriots' game against the Miami Dolphins also has been moved to 4:25 p.m. so both games with AFC East title implications will happen simultaneously. Read more
Photos: The snow made for a fun pregame and tailgate situation in Orchard Park. View photos
On the field, the Bills took care of business. View photos
Twitter reactions: Bills fans had a day filled with a range of emotions. In the end, they were happy with the results, and a spot in the playoffs. Read more
AB walks away: Tampa receiver Antonio Brown quit in the middle of a game vs. the Jets. Then Tom Brady did Tom Brady things. Read more
Miami's playoff hopes shatter: The Dolphins got blasted by the Titans and had their slim playoff chances drift away. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Sabres' OT loss spoils shiny Krebs-to-Tuch connection Read more
Don Granato returns from Covid protocol to take his spot behind Sabres' bench Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
