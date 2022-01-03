[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen's running offers Bills a cheat code

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jason Wolf: Josh Allen running offers Bills cheat code when all else fails

Three times in the last four games, Josh Allen has taken it upon himself to take matters into his own hands.

On Sunday, however, Allen's propensity to tuck and run when he sees space came not because the Bills lacked the ability to run the ball with their running backs, but because the Falcons simply couldn't stop the Bills when they attacked on the ground.

Take the three kneel-downs off the state line and Allen rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. It came on the same day he had arguably the worst passing performance of his career and certainly the worst since his rookie season.

“Not every game you win is going to be pretty,” Allen said, “and that was the case today.”

Sure, but the Bills still won by two touchdowns, and it's because Allen's ability to run offers an out when the passing game is off.