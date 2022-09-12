[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen's performance shows why all opponents should be worried

He made some history, too: According to Stathead, Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history with 205-plus passing yards, 50-plus rushing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, an 80% completion percentage and a victory in a game.

The Rams are supposed to be one of the best teams in the league, and Allen made it all look so easy, sending a message to the rest of the league that these Super Bowl favorites are no joke.

"There isn’t another player who is more physical, who makes better decisions or who has the range of playmaking abilities that he has," Jim Kubiak wrote.