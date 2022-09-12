[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen's performance shows why all opponents should be worried

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 12, 2022
Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen's performance vs. Rams shows why all opponents should be worried
Who needs preseason football anyway?
Josh Allen didn't show any rust, with a nearly perfect start out of the gate Thursday night in Los Angeles.
He made some history, too: According to Stathead, Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history with 205-plus passing yards, 50-plus rushing yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, an 80% completion percentage and a victory in a game.
The Rams are supposed to be one of the best teams in the league, and Allen made it all look so easy, sending a message to the rest of the league that these Super Bowl favorites are no joke.
"There isn’t another player who is more physical, who makes better decisions or who has the range of playmaking abilities that he has," Jim Kubiak wrote.
People are also reading…
Kubiak is back with his weekly breakdown of Allen and the Bills offense. Here's a look at the film and analysis from Allen's Week 1 performance.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Daboll feeling the love from Buffalo and beyond: The Giants had to come from behind in Brian Daboll's first game as head coach. But Daboll also got aggressive, going for two with less than two minutes left. Then, he had to get lucky. Read more
How'd we do? Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan picked every game against the spread. Here's how they did (and who they like in tonight's "Monday Night Football" matchup). Read more
Mailbag: Does Josh Allen's running need to be reined in? Why did Christian Benford get the start at CB? Should we see more of Devin Singletary? Is there a trap game on the schedule? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Grading each position group: The defense earned itself a perfect score in Mark Gaughan's position-by-position review. How about the offense? Read more
Patriots lose in Miami, and Mac Jones is hurt: Things didn't go well for the New England Patriots down in Miami. To make matters worse, QB Mac Jones has an injured back. "There’s no denying this was not a good day for the Patriots, when losing a game was bad enough, but even the thought of losing a quarterback made it feel so much worse." Read more
Week 1 takeaways: ESPN NFL Nation looks at what we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks from Week 1 in the NFL. Read more
Brady went to the Bahamas: Masked Singer? No, just a family trip to the Bahamas, according to NFL Network, and a real retirement is expected after this season for Tom Brady. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Tracking where ex-Sabres, locals signed in NHL free agency Read more
'Humble' and 'determined', Sabres' Owen Power prepared for what's next Read more
UB football: A stunner at UB Stadium: Holy Cross knocks off UB with last-second, Hail Mary touchdown Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Kenmore West beats West Seneca West 18-7; Iroquois trusts freshman QB Read more
Bandits: Bandits bolster defense in draft and with trade; add four players with WNY connections Read more
Today in sports history: Sept. 12
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.