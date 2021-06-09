[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen's lack of satisfaction should serve Bills well

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 9, 2021
Vic Carucci: Josh Allen's lack of satisfaction should serve Bills well
He can't get no ... satisfaction.
Josh Allen became a bona fide MVP candidate in 2020, leading the Bills to a game shy of playing for the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. He became an elite passer and took care of the football. He became a leader on and off the field and is no doubt the face of the Bills' franchise.
All of those things were born from hard work during and after the football season.
And the best part about it: By all accounts, he's still the same old Josh Allen this offseason.
"He is really the same guy every day since he's been here," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. "He's got an underdog mentality. He's a grinder, he's never satisfied. He loves to practice."
That last part, a nod to Allen's relentless passion for football and improving at his position, will serve the Bills well in the long term. Getting to the AFC championship game was one thing, but winning it will be another.
Here's Vic Carucci's latest column on Allen.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Practice observations: FIGHT! A rare spring scuffle broke out after A.J. Epenesa intercepted Josh Allen at the line of scrimmage and returned the ball for a touchdown. Jon Feliciano did not enjoy that. Jay Skurski has more on the scuffle in his observations from practice, which also include attendance notes. Read more
Photos: Here's a look at Tuesday's practice through the lens of photojournalist James P. McCoy. View photos
From yesterday: Bills GM Brandon Beane, despite the headlines, said the status of the team's vaccinations hasn't and won't be a distraction. Read more
Also, in case you missed it, Jay Skurski wrote about why Tennessee acquiring Julio Jones increases the potential for a Week 6 shootout with the Bills. Read more
Alternative options: From the AP: "The NFL will spend up to $1 million funding up to five studies that will examine how to better help players ease their pain and find alternatives to opioids." Read more
Jim Fassel: “I enjoyed enjoyed every minute with him as my coach and after my career when we continue to stay in touch and talk,” Michael Strahan said of Fassel, who died at age 71. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Why should Sabres consider Owen Power, Matthew Beniers and Kent Johnson? Their goalies weigh in Read more
Mike Harrington: Sabres need to be forward-thinking with this top pick Read more
Baseball: Sean Kirst: In a big-league dream, a hint at mending expressway wounds? Read more
High schools: Jacob LaDuca and Canisius High dig deep, fend off St. Joe's to win Georgetown Cup Read more
Nardin, St. Mary's to meet for softball championship Read more
Colleges: UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt gets $35,000 raise with contract extension Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.