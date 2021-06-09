[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen's lack of satisfaction should serve Bills well

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Vic Carucci: Josh Allen's lack of satisfaction should serve Bills well

He can't get no ... satisfaction.

Josh Allen became a bona fide MVP candidate in 2020, leading the Bills to a game shy of playing for the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. He became an elite passer and took care of the football. He became a leader on and off the field and is no doubt the face of the Bills' franchise.

All of those things were born from hard work during and after the football season.

And the best part about it: By all accounts, he's still the same old Josh Allen this offseason.

"He is really the same guy every day since he's been here," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. "He's got an underdog mentality. He's a grinder, he's never satisfied. He loves to practice."

That last part, a nod to Allen's relentless passion for football and improving at his position, will serve the Bills well in the long term. Getting to the AFC championship game was one thing, but winning it will be another.