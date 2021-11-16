[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen's deep passing even better than in 2020

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 16, 2021
Analysis: Josh Allen's deep passing even better than in 2020
There was a time, it feels like the distant past, when skeptics of Josh Allen wondered whether the young quarterback could develop an ability to throw an accurate and efficient deep ball and if that would hold back his growth.
They had a point.
Back in 2019, Allen ranked 29th among NFL starters in deep accuracy, at 25.7%, according to our charts. It was 30.7% if you factored in drops and throwaways.
Just two years later, Allen is completing 51% of his deep passes. That’s second best in the NFL among the 24 starting quarterbacks with more than 25 deep pass attempts, according to Pro Football Focus.
The deep ball improvement came last year, but he's been even better in 2021.
Mark Gaughan dove into the numbers.
