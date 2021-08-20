[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen thinks Shea Tierney is the 'most underpaid' Bills employee

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 20, 2021

Inside the Bills: Why Josh Allen thinks Shea Tierney is the franchise's 'most underpaid' employee

The phone was ringing and even in Nick Saban's house, Shea Tierney had to step away from his boss to take the call.

It was 2018, and Sean McDermott was calling. Brian Daboll and McDermott wanted Tierney, at the time an offensive assistant at Alabama, to take a job on the Bills' staff.

Tierney had been there before, and when the NFL calls, you go.

Three years later, Tierney was getting a shoutout from Buffalo's franchise quarterback on the day he agreed to a mega contract.

“He’s the most underpaid person working for the Bills, I’ll tell you that," Allen said after. "He does so much for this team and this offense.”

What exactly does Tierney do?