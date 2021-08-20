[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen thinks Shea Tierney is the 'most underpaid' Bills employee

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 20, 2021
Inside the Bills: Why Josh Allen thinks Shea Tierney is the franchise's 'most underpaid' employee
The phone was ringing and even in Nick Saban's house, Shea Tierney had to step away from his boss to take the call.
It was 2018, and Sean McDermott was calling. Brian Daboll and McDermott wanted Tierney, at the time an offensive assistant at Alabama, to take a job on the Bills' staff.
Tierney had been there before, and when the NFL calls, you go.
Three years later, Tierney was getting a shoutout from Buffalo's franchise quarterback on the day he agreed to a mega contract.
“He’s the most underpaid person working for the Bills, I’ll tell you that," Allen said after. "He does so much for this team and this offense.”
What exactly does Tierney do?
“He's basically Daboll’s right-hand man," Allen said. "He makes all the cut-ups. He makes all the install pages. He runs our scout defense. Just the energy and juice that he brings, too, he's just one of the guys and he loves football. That's what I love about him."
In our latest Inside the Bills feature, Jay Skurski spoke with Tierney, the team's assistant QB coach, about his path to Buffalo, his relationship with Daboll and more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Observations: Preseason game No. 2 will not feature the Bills' 1-2 aerial punch of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. "The large portion of the core of our guys who have been here for a few years will not play,” coach Sean McDermott said. Jay Skurski has more news and notes from Thursday's practice session. Read more
'Bills By A Billion': Bud Light is releasing specially branded Buffalo Bills bottles and cans as part of its annual NFL campaign. The products, part of the #ForTheFans campaign, are available only in Western New York and are expected to be available locally by early next week. Read more
Leaner Feliciano: A slimmer, more in shape Jon Feliciano is hoping the pain and struggles he endured during his first two seasons here are in the past. "The problem right now is I’m too quick. I got a little too fast." Read more
Patriots QBs shine: Bill Belichick hasn't yet named a starter at quarterback, but Cam Newton shined in his first team reps during a rout of the Eagles Thursday night. Mac Jones had a good game, too. Read more
Looking ahead to Big Ben: The Bills open their 2021 season vs. Pittsburgh in three weeks. Veteran QB Ben Roethlisberger will get his first chance to run the new-look offense this weekend. Read more
And from The Ringer: "There are limitations to the Steelers offense with their 39-year-old starter, but Pittsburgh hasn’t fully prepared for life without him yet." Read more
And then there were three: The Washington Football Team is down to three finalists for the team's new name. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Hockey: Sabres' No. 1 pick Owen Power to return to Michigan for sophomore season Read more
From backyard rink in Getzville to Team USA, Hayley Scamurra realizing dream Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure names Duke's Joe Manhertz as its athletic director Read more
Baseball: Bisons drop doubleheader in Syracuse Read more
Steve Cohen tweets about Mets slump: Too much of a distraction? Watch
High schools: Axing of Williamsville East girls soccer coach Chris Durr draws ire Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.