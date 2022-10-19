[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen shows why he's the new measuring stick for QB play

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 19, 2022

Jim Kubiak: Bills' Josh Allen shows why he's the new measuring stick for quarterback play

There's a reason Josh Allen is the betting favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award.

There are no quarterbacks playing like he is right now, and no other player in football is impacting games quite like he is.

How locked in is Allen? "He is in such command of everything that is happening that we only see one or two hiccups in 50-plus plays," Jim Kubiak wrote.

Allen is making quarterback brilliance a weekly treat for Buffalo football fans. He's doing it in so many ways, with his arm, his legs, and his leadership.

Sunday, Allen was 27 of 40 attempts for three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 12 times for 32 yards. More importantly, he out-dueled Patrick Mahomes.

Here's Kubiak's weekly review of Allen and the offense, with video and analysis.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Inside the viral moment between Bills QB Josh Allen and a young fan in Kansas City: Allen seemed to be running with a purpose as he headed toward the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium after the Bills' victory against Kansas City. The result was a lifetime memory for Cole White, from Joplin, Mo., and a viral video that has been viewed 3 million times and further endeared fans – Bills and otherwise – to Allen. Read more

Position grades: The Bills are rolling, but they're still not perfect. The running back group again scored behind other units, and a few other position groups have some work to do in Mark Gaughan's review of each unit. Read more

How the Bills got it done on defense: They blitzed Patrick Mahomes more than they ever have. And they also used a 3-2-6 dime defense personnel group for the first time all season, combining it with a three-man rush and dropping eight men into coverage. Here's a look at how the Bills found success vs. Mahomes and the Chiefs. Read more

Miller got his heaviest workload: It is, after all, why the Bills signed Von Miller in the first place. For games like Sunday. Miller played 52 defensive snaps, 78% of the team total and his largest workload of the season. Here are Jay Skurski's takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

For the Bills, it's all going according to plan: From Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: "This time in Kansas City the Bills got the stops and a victory behind a great team defense, a ‘creature’ of a QB and a veteran pass rusher who’s getting everything he wants." Read more

Irsay talks on Snyder situation: From the New York Times: "Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that there was merit to forcing Snyder to sell his team amid the reports of a toxic workplace and fiscal improprieties at his troubled franchise." Said Irsay: “We have to act. He needs to be removed.” Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Eric Comrie's 'unreal' performance backs Sabres in road win Read more

A 'blood-and-guts' leader, Zemgus Girgensons using wisdom, will to help Sabres Read more

Colleges: UB's throwback Bulls logo creates buzz for football, athletics Read more

Niagara's Angel Parker leads local All-MAAC preseason basketball picks Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 19

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.