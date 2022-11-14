[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen searching for answers, must find them in a hurry

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 14, 2022

Josh Allen searching for answers, must find them in a hurry

The Bills haven't scored a second-half touchdown since Week 7. There are more than a few reasons for that, but it starts, and a lot of times stops, with Josh Allen – the franchise quarterback and MVP candidate.

Allen now leads the NFL with 10 interceptions, the same amount he had during the entire 2020 season. The Bills have played just nine games.

The turnovers have been extra costly because too many of them are with the Bills in scoring position. As Ryan O'Halloran wrote, Allen "is supposed to be past the kind of mistakes like his game-ending interception to the end zone."

But the fact that he's not has Allen, MVP candidacy seemingly in the rearview, looking for answers. And the Bills need him to find them fast.

Speaking of the end zone interception, it marked the second such pick by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Peterson, playing in his 12th NFL season, said he watched the film from Buffalo's win over Green Bay and its loss to the Jets. Peterson noticed a trend in the red zone, and figured out a way to exploit it.

"He’s a guy that really trusts his arm,” Peterson said. "And we knew that. We just wanted to make sure we stayed plastered in our coverage.”

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the game-changing interceptions.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: The Bills are big on the 24-hour rule, but this one is going to stick around, both inside One Bills Drive and with the team's fans, for a lot longer than a day. Super Bowl favorites? The Bills are third in the AFC East, behind both the Dolphins and Jets. Here are Jay Skurski's observations from the loss. Read more

3 Questions: Where does this loss leave the Bills in the AFC? What is wrong with Josh Allen? Where does this loss rank in the McDermott era? Mark Gaughan has some answers. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: What the heck happened on that fourth and 18 play? For one thing, Justin Jefferson's greatness showed. But Bills safety Cam Lewis took the blame for the play. Sure, Josh Allen's interception ended the game, but the Jefferson catch shaped the result equally. Here's Mark Gaughan's weekly look inside the most important plays. Read more

Report card: It was a mostly poor performance all around. Here is Jay Skurski's report card. Read more

VP of Officiating talks rulings: Here is the transcript of an interview with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson done by pool reporter Lindsay Jones, of The Ringer, regarding several replay issues. Read more

Photos: Things were going pretty well inside Highmark Stadium Sunday ... until they weren't. Here's a photo gallery from the game. View photos

Nonunion contractors vow to bow out of new stadium project: From Mike Petro: "A statewide organization representing nonunion builders and contractors is renewing its call to eliminate the project labor agreement set to be included for the Buffalo Bills new stadium, or else they will not take part in the project." Read more

